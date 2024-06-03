  • home icon
  Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 in Illinois

Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 in Illinois

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 03, 2024 03:03 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300

The 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 is done and dusted. The 15th race of the season started at 3:30 pm ET and lasted for two hours, 48 minutes, and three seconds at World Wide Technology Raceway, with 36 entries.

Sunday’s (June 2) 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 saw 16 lead changes among 10 drivers and five caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Austin Cindric, driving the #2 Ford for Team Penske, secured a surprise victory at Gateway when his teammate Ryan Blaney ran out of fuel coming to the white flag.

also-read-trending Trending

Blaney, the defending Cup champion, appeared to bag his first win of the season until a miscalculation by his team left him one lap short on fuel and handed the lead to his teammate.

Cindric charged past Blaney in under two seconds with three laps to go and held off the rest of the field to win Enjoy Illinois 300. Blaney, who suddenly fell off the pace, went on to finish in 24th place.

Cindric’s #2 Ford crossed the finish line 3.844 seconds ahead of Denny Hamlin to end his 85-race winless streak. The win also marked Cindric’s second of his career, dating back to his first Cup win in the 2022 Daytona 500 as a rookie.

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin finished as runner-up, followed by Brad Keselowski, Tyler Reddick, and Joey Logano in the top five. Austin Dillon, Christopher Bell, Carson Hocevar, Justin Haley, and Kyle Larson completed the top 10 in the Enjoy Illinois 300.

2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 Final Results

Here are the final results of the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway:

  1. #2 - Austin Cindric
  2. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  3. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  4. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  5. #22 - Joey Logano
  6. #3 - Austin Dillon
  7. #20 - Christopher Bell
  8. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  9. #51 - Justin Haley
  10. #5 - Kyle Larson
  11. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  12. #1 - Ross Chastain
  13. #9 - Chase Elliott
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #24 - William Byron
  16. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  17. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  18. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  19. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  20. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #10 - Noah Gragson
  23. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  24. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #48 - Alex Bowman
  29. #41 - Ryan Preece
  30. #16 - Derek Kraus
  31. #21 - Harrison Burton
  32. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  33. #15 - Cody Ware
  34. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  35. #8 - Kyle Busch
  36. #4 - Josh Berry (R)

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Sonoma Raceway next Sunday, June 9.

