Who won the NASCAR Truck Race today? Full results, standings from 2024 LiUNA! 175 at Milwaukee Mile

The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series LiUNA! 175 is finally done and dusted. The 17th race and the first race of the playoffs season started at 4 pm ET on Sunday (August 25) and lasted for one hour, 49 minutes, and 16 seconds. It took place at the Milwaukee Mile and had 36 entries.

The LiUNA! 175 saw five lead changes among four drivers and witnessed three caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #38 Ford for Front Row Motorsports, Layne Riggs earned his first career Truck Series win in Sunday’s playoff-opening LiUNA! 175 at the historic Milwaukee Mile.

Riggs emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from the defending winner of the event Ty Majeski on Lap 123 and then held off the challenge of Majeski and Christina Eckes to cross the finish line in P1.

Riggs led 53 of the 175 laps and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 1.547 seconds ahead of Majeski to grab the checkered flag in Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, polesitter Majeski, who led 45 laps, claimed a P2 finish, followed by Christian Eckes, Nick Sanchez, and Taylor Gray in the top five. Tyler Ankrum, Corey Heim, Daniel Dye, Ben Rhodes, and Matt Crafton completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2024 LiUNA! 175 final results

Here are the final results for the 2024 LiUNA! 175 at the Milwaukee Mile:

#38 - Layne Riggs #98 - Ty Majeski #19 - Christian Eckes #2 - Nick Sanchez #17 - Taylor Gray #18 - Tyler Ankrum #11 - Corey Heim #43 - Daniel Dye #99 - Ben Rhodes #88 - Matt Crafton #15 - Tanner Gray #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #9 - Grant Enfinger #1 - William Sawalich #91 - Jack Wood #25 - Ty Dillon #7 - Sammy Smith #71 - Rajah Caruth #5 - Dean Thompson #52 - Stewart Friesen #13 - Jake Garcia #66 - Conner Jones #77 - Chase Purdy #42 - Matt Mills #56 - Timmy Hill #32 - Bret Holmes #22 - Mason Maggio #76 - Spencer Boyd #41 - Bayley Currey #02 - Dexter Bean #04 - Marco Andretti #46 - Thad Moffitt #44 - Matthew Gould #90 - Justin Carroll #33 - Lawless Alan #21 - Jayson Alexander

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next at the Bristol Motor Speedway for the second playoff race of the Round of 10 on September 19.

