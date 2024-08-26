Who won the NASCAR Truck Race today? Full results, standings from 2024 LiUNA! 175 at Milwaukee Mile

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 26, 2024 04:36 GMT
AUTO: AUG 25 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series LiUNA! 175 - Source: Getty

The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series LiUNA! 175 is finally done and dusted. The 17th race and the first race of the playoffs season started at 4 pm ET on Sunday (August 25) and lasted for one hour, 49 minutes, and 16 seconds. It took place at the Milwaukee Mile and had 36 entries.

The LiUNA! 175 saw five lead changes among four drivers and witnessed three caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #38 Ford for Front Row Motorsports, Layne Riggs earned his first career Truck Series win in Sunday’s playoff-opening LiUNA! 175 at the historic Milwaukee Mile.

Riggs emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from the defending winner of the event Ty Majeski on Lap 123 and then held off the challenge of Majeski and Christina Eckes to cross the finish line in P1.

Riggs led 53 of the 175 laps and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 1.547 seconds ahead of Majeski to grab the checkered flag in Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, polesitter Majeski, who led 45 laps, claimed a P2 finish, followed by Christian Eckes, Nick Sanchez, and Taylor Gray in the top five. Tyler Ankrum, Corey Heim, Daniel Dye, Ben Rhodes, and Matt Crafton completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2024 LiUNA! 175 final results

Here are the final results for the 2024 LiUNA! 175 at the Milwaukee Mile:

  1. #38 - Layne Riggs
  2. #98 - Ty Majeski
  3. #19 - Christian Eckes
  4. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  5. #17 - Taylor Gray
  6. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  7. #11 - Corey Heim
  8. #43 - Daniel Dye
  9. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  10. #88 - Matt Crafton
  11. #15 - Tanner Gray
  12. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  13. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  14. #1 - William Sawalich
  15. #91 - Jack Wood
  16. #25 - Ty Dillon
  17. #7 - Sammy Smith
  18. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  19. #5 - Dean Thompson
  20. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  21. #13 - Jake Garcia
  22. #66 - Conner Jones
  23. #77 - Chase Purdy
  24. #42 - Matt Mills
  25. #56 - Timmy Hill
  26. #32 - Bret Holmes
  27. #22 - Mason Maggio
  28. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  29. #41 - Bayley Currey
  30. #02 - Dexter Bean
  31. #04 - Marco Andretti
  32. #46 - Thad Moffitt
  33. #44 - Matthew Gould
  34. #90 - Justin Carroll
  35. #33 - Lawless Alan
  36. #21 - Jayson Alexander

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next at the Bristol Motor Speedway for the second playoff race of the Round of 10 on September 19.

