Who won the NASCAR Truck Race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Toyota 200 in Illinois

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 02, 2024 04:34 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200
The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 is finally done and dusted. The 12th race of the season started at 4 pm ET on Saturday (June 1) and lasted for two hours, one minute, and 27 seconds. It took place at the World Wide Technology Raceway and had 32 entries.

The Toyota 200 saw 13 lead changes among 10 drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #11 Toyota for Tricon Garage, Corey Heim secured his fourth win of the 2024 Truck Series season in a dominant fashion.

Heim emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Chase Purdy on lap 133 of the 160 and held the rest of the field to cross the finish line in P1.

Heim dominated the majority of the race, led a race-high 65 laps, and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 1.854 seconds ahead of Christian Eckes to grab the checkered flag at WWT Raceway. The win also marked Heim’s ninth career victory in NASCAR’s third-tier series and second win at this track.

Meanwhile, Christian Eckes claimed a P2 finish, followed by Nick Sanchez, Ty Majeski, and Layne Riggs in the top five. Chase Purdy, Ben Rhodes, Stewart Friesen, Andres Perez, and Luke Fenhaus completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2024 Toyota 200 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2024 Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway:

  1. #11 - Corey Heim
  2. #19 - Christian Eckes
  3. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  4. #98 - Ty Majeski
  5. #38 - Layne Riggs
  6. #77 - Chase Purdy
  7. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  8. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  9. #7 - Andres Perez
  10. #66 - Luke Fenhaus
  11. #15 - Tanner Gray
  12. #43 - Daniel Dye
  13. #25 - Ty Dillon
  14. #5 - Dean Thompson
  15. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  16. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  17. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  18. #56 - Timmy Hill
  19. #33 - Lawless Alan
  20. #88 - Matt Crafton
  21. #32 - Bret Holmes
  22. #45 - Connor Mosack
  23. #42 - Matt Mills
  24. #13 - Jake Garcia
  25. #91 - Vicente Salas
  26. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  27. #22 - Keith McGee
  28. #46 - Thad Moffitt
  29. #41 - Bayley Currey
  30. #17 - Taylor Gray
  31. #02 - Mason Massey
  32. #1 - Colby Howard

Catch Truck Series drivers and teams next at the Nashville Superspeedway for the 13th race of the season on June 28.

