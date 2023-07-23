Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race? Exploring the winner 

The Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) team made history in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on Saturday, securing its 100th victory in dramatic style at the iconic Pocono Raceway.

Anticipation was high from the very beginning of the CRC Brakleen 150 race. With the chance to reach a century of wins, the KBM team came prepared with all engines firing, eager to etch their names in NASCAR's record books.

Throughout the race, Kyle Busch was a dominant force at the front of the pack. His experience and skill were evident as he manoeuvred through the twists and turns of the track, consistently fending off fierce competition from rival teams.

However, victory would not come easy, as the race witnessed several caution periods and intense battles for track position.

As the laps wound down and the checkered flag loomed closer, the tension reached a fever pitch. With each passing moment, the KBM team could sense that they were on the cusp of something extraordinary.

On the final lap, Busch passed championship leader Corey Heim following a daring move on Turn 2 to take the lead and win the race by 0.604 seconds.

"It’s pretty cool," Busch said on earning the 100th win for his team. "We’ve been around a long time, not as long as others obviously. It’s been fun. This (truck) today was really, really fast."

“I was just mired in traffic. I couldn’t find a way to make a clean move so I made a little bit of a dicey one there at the end getting into (Turn) 2. Heim ran a great race, we just needed that 100th win.”

Here are the full results for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway on Saturday:

#51 - Kyle Busch

#11 - Corey Heim

#17 - Taylor Gray

#61 - Christopher Bell

#23 - Grant Enfinger

#98 - Ty Majeski

#19 - Christian Eckes

#5 - Dean Thompson

#99 - Ben Rhodes

#25 - Matt DiBenedetto

#42 - Carson Hocevar

#16 - Tyler Ankrum

#13 - Hailie Deegan

#88 - Matt Crafton

#9 - Colby Howard

#24 - Rajah Caruth

#43 - Daniel Dye

#4 - Chase Purdy

#2 - Nick Sanchez

#44 - Kaden Honeycutt

#56 - Tyler Hill

#75 - Parker Kligerman

#04 - Cory Roper

#22 - Stephen Mallozzi

#12 - Spencer Boyd

#33 - Josh Reaume

#45 - Lawless Alan

#02 - Stefan Parsons

#32 - Bret Holmes

#41 - Ross Chastain

#1 - Kaz Grala

#52 - Stewart Friesen

#7 - Austin Hill

#38 - Zane Smith

#35 - Jake Garcia

#15 - Tanner Gray