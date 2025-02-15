  • home icon
Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today? Full results from 2025 Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 15, 2025 03:56 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series - Fresh From Florida 250 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series Fresh From Florida 250 (Source: Imagn)

The season-opener Fresh From Florida 250 of the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is finally done and dusted. The race started at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, February 14, and lasted for two hours, 33 minutes, and eight seconds. It took place at Daytona International Speedway, with a total of 36 entries.

The Fresh From Florida 2025 saw 30 lead changes among mutiple drivers and witnessed eight caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #75 Chevrolet Silverado for Henderson Motorsports, Parker Kligerman went to victory lane in the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season opener at Daytona. It marked the fourth career win for Kligerman, who recently retired from full-time Xfinity racing to continue to run select races in the Truck Series alongside full-time broadcasting duties with The CW this year.

Parker Kligerman emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from pole winner Ben Rhodes on the final lap and rode out a wreck that occurred behind him, winning on a yellow flag. He crossed the finish line 0.124 seconds ahead of Corey Heim to take the checkered flag.

Meanwhile, Corey Heim finished runner-up, followed by Giovanni Ruggiero, Ty Majeski, and Grant Enfinger in the top five. Justin Haley, Chandler Smith, Daniel Hemric, Jason White, and William Sawalich completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2025 Fresh from Florida 250 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2025 Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  2. #11 - Corey Heim
  3. #17 - Giovanni Ruggiero
  4. #98 - Ty Majeski
  5. #7 - Grant Enfinger
  6. #7 - Justin Haley
  7. #38 - Chandler Smith
  8. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  9. #22 - Jason White
  10. #1 - William Sawalich
  11. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  12. #56 - Timmy Hill
  13. #13 - Jake Garcia
  14. #4 - Mason Maggio
  15. #15 - Norm Benning
  16. #77 - Andres Perez
  17. #66 - Johnny Sauter
  18. #34 - Layne Riggs
  19. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  20. #2 - Josh Reaume
  21. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  22. #44 - Bayley Currey
  23. #15 - Tanner Gray
  24. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  25. #91 - Jack Wood
  26. #23 - Dawson Sutton
  27. #07 - Michael McDowell
  28. #88 - Matt Crafton
  29. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  30. #42 - Matt Mills
  31. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  32. #02 - Nathan Byrd
  33. #81 - Connor Mosack
  34. #95 - Clay Greenfield
  35. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  36. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Atlanta Motor Speedway for the second race of the season on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

Edited by Yash Soni
