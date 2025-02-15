Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today? Full results from 2025 Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway

The season-opener Fresh From Florida 250 of the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is finally done and dusted. The race started at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, February 14, and lasted for two hours, 33 minutes, and eight seconds. It took place at Daytona International Speedway, with a total of 36 entries.

Ad

The Fresh From Florida 2025 saw 30 lead changes among mutiple drivers and witnessed eight caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #75 Chevrolet Silverado for Henderson Motorsports, Parker Kligerman went to victory lane in the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season opener at Daytona. It marked the fourth career win for Kligerman, who recently retired from full-time Xfinity racing to continue to run select races in the Truck Series alongside full-time broadcasting duties with The CW this year.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Parker Kligerman emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from pole winner Ben Rhodes on the final lap and rode out a wreck that occurred behind him, winning on a yellow flag. He crossed the finish line 0.124 seconds ahead of Corey Heim to take the checkered flag.

Meanwhile, Corey Heim finished runner-up, followed by Giovanni Ruggiero, Ty Majeski, and Grant Enfinger in the top five. Justin Haley, Chandler Smith, Daniel Hemric, Jason White, and William Sawalich completed the top 10.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

NASCAR 2025 Fresh from Florida 250 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2025 Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway:

#75 - Parker Kligerman #11 - Corey Heim #17 - Giovanni Ruggiero #98 - Ty Majeski #7 - Grant Enfinger #7 - Justin Haley #38 - Chandler Smith #19 - Daniel Hemric #22 - Jason White #1 - William Sawalich #33 - Frankie Muniz #56 - Timmy Hill #13 - Jake Garcia #4 - Mason Maggio #15 - Norm Benning #77 - Andres Perez #66 - Johnny Sauter #34 - Layne Riggs #76 - Spencer Boyd #2 - Josh Reaume #99 - Ben Rhodes #44 - Bayley Currey #15 - Tanner Gray #52 - Stewart Friesen #91 - Jack Wood #23 - Dawson Sutton #07 - Michael McDowell #88 - Matt Crafton #5 - Toni Breidinger #42 - Matt Mills #71 - Rajah Caruth #02 - Nathan Byrd #81 - Connor Mosack #95 - Clay Greenfield #18 - Tyler Ankrum #45 - Kaden Honeycutt

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Atlanta Motor Speedway for the second race of the season on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"