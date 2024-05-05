Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Heart of America 200 in Kansas

The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200 is finally done and dusted.

The eighth race of the season started at 8 pm ET on Saturday, May 4, and lasted for one hour, 30 minutes and 52 seconds. It took place at the Kansas Speedway, with a total of 33 entries.

The Heart of America 200 saw 13 lead changes among seven drivers and witnessed three caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #11 Toyota for Tricon Garage, Corey Heim secured his second win of the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season at the 1.5-mile track.

Heim dominated the race, leading a race-high 79 of the 134 laps and sweeping the first stage. He emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead for the final time on Lap 102 from Mason Massey and stayed out front to cross the finish line in P1.

Corey Heim crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 1.088 seconds ahead of Cup Series regular Zane Smith to grab the checkered flag at Kansas. The win marked Heim’s seventh career victory in the series.

Meanwhile, Zane Smith claimed a P2 finish, followed by Christian Eckes, Kaden Honeycutt, and Brett Moffitt in the top five. Nick Sanchez, Tanner Gray, Dean Thompson, Daniel Dye and Matt Crafton completed the top-10.

NASCAR 2024 Heart of America 200 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2024 Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway:

#11 - Corey Heim #91 - Zane Smith #19 - Christian Eckes #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #1 - Brett Moffitt #2 - Nick Sanchez #15 - Tanner Gray #5 - Dean Thompson #43 - Daniel Dye #88 - Matt Crafton #41 - Bayley Currey #9 - Grant Enfinger #71 - Rajah Caruth #32 - Bret Holmes #25 - Ty Dillon #99 - Ben Rhodes #13 - Jake Garcia #38 - Layne Riggs #66 - Cam Waters #18 - Tyler Ankrum #02 - Mason Massey #56 - Timmy Hill #42 - Matt Mills #46 - Thad Moffitt #52 - Stewart Friesen #33 - Lawless Alan #17 - Taylor Gray #77 - Chase Purdy #22 - Mason Maggio #7 - Connor Mosack #76 - Spencer Boyd #10 - Jennifer Jo Cobb #98 - Ty Majeski

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams at Darlington Raceway for the ninth race of the season on May 10.