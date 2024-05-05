Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Heart of America 200 in Kansas

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified May 05, 2024 08:17 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200
The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200 is finally done and dusted.

The eighth race of the season started at 8 pm ET on Saturday, May 4, and lasted for one hour, 30 minutes and 52 seconds. It took place at the Kansas Speedway, with a total of 33 entries.

The Heart of America 200 saw 13 lead changes among seven drivers and witnessed three caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #11 Toyota for Tricon Garage, Corey Heim secured his second win of the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season at the 1.5-mile track.

Heim dominated the race, leading a race-high 79 of the 134 laps and sweeping the first stage. He emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead for the final time on Lap 102 from Mason Massey and stayed out front to cross the finish line in P1.

Corey Heim crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 1.088 seconds ahead of Cup Series regular Zane Smith to grab the checkered flag at Kansas. The win marked Heim’s seventh career victory in the series.

Meanwhile, Zane Smith claimed a P2 finish, followed by Christian Eckes, Kaden Honeycutt, and Brett Moffitt in the top five. Nick Sanchez, Tanner Gray, Dean Thompson, Daniel Dye and Matt Crafton completed the top-10.

NASCAR 2024 Heart of America 200 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2024 Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway:

  1. #11 - Corey Heim
  2. #91 - Zane Smith
  3. #19 - Christian Eckes
  4. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  5. #1 - Brett Moffitt
  6. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  7. #15 - Tanner Gray
  8. #5 - Dean Thompson
  9. #43 - Daniel Dye
  10. #88 - Matt Crafton
  11. #41 - Bayley Currey
  12. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  13. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  14. #32 - Bret Holmes
  15. #25 - Ty Dillon
  16. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  17. #13 - Jake Garcia
  18. #38 - Layne Riggs
  19. #66 - Cam Waters
  20. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  21. #02 - Mason Massey
  22. #56 - Timmy Hill
  23. #42 - Matt Mills
  24. #46 - Thad Moffitt
  25. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  26. #33 - Lawless Alan
  27. #17 - Taylor Gray
  28. #77 - Chase Purdy
  29. #22 - Mason Maggio
  30. #7 - Connor Mosack
  31. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  32. #10 - Jennifer Jo Cobb
  33. #98 - Ty Majeski

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams at Darlington Raceway for the ninth race of the season on May 10.

