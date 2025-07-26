Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today at Indianapolis? Full results from the 2025 TSport 200

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 26, 2025 11:30 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200 - Practice - Practice - Source: Getty
NASCAR Truck Series TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series TSport 200 has finally concluded. The 16th race of the season started at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, July 25, and lasted one hour, 40 minutes, and 14 seconds. It took place at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with 35 entries.

The TSport 200 saw three lead changes between two drivers and witnessed three caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #34 Ford for Front Row Motorsports, Layne Riggs secured his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season at the 0.686-mile short track.

Riggs dominated the race, swept the first two stages, and led a race-high 160 of the 200 laps. He grabbed the lead for the final time from Stewart Friesen on Lap 146 and then stayed out front without any challenge to cross the finish line in P1.

The 23-year-old Bahama, North Carolina, native crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 1.864 seconds ahead of Corey Day to take the checkered flag. The win marked the fourth of his NASCAR Truck Series career.

Meanwhile, Corey Day finished runner-up, followed by Corey Heim, Grant Enfinger, and the defending series champion Ty Majeski in the top five. Chandler Smith, Daniel Hemric, Tyler Ankrum, Ross Chastain, and Rajah Caruth completed the top 10 in the 35-driver field.

Heim, who finished P3, has secured the Truck Series regular-season title.

NASCAR 2025 TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Motor Speedway final results

Here are the final results for the Truck Series 2025 TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

  1. #34 - Layne Riggs
  2. #7 - Corey Day
  3. #11 - Corey Heim
  4. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  5. #98 - Ty Majeski
  6. #38 - Chandler Smith
  7. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  8. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  9. #44 - Ross Chastain
  10. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  11. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  12. #66 - Luke Fenhaus
  13. #15 - Tanner Gray
  14. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  15. #13 - Jake Garcia
  16. #07 - Brenden Queen
  17. #81 - Connor Mosack
  18. #88 - Matt Crafton
  19. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  20. #91 - Jack Wood
  21. #42 - Matt Mills
  22. #77 - Andres Perez de Lara
  23. #1 - Brent Crews
  24. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  25. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  26. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  27. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  28. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  29. #20 - Jordan Anderson
  30. #02 - Jayson Alexander
  31. #6 - Norm Benning
  32. #22 - AJ Waller
  33. #74 - Boston Oliver
  34. #2 - Cody Dennison
  35. #52 - Stewart Friesen

Catch the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Watkins Glen International for the 17th race of the season on August 9.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

