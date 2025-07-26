Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today at Indianapolis? Full results from the 2025 TSport 200

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series TSport 200 has finally concluded. The 16th race of the season started at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, July 25, and lasted one hour, 40 minutes, and 14 seconds. It took place at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with 35 entries.The TSport 200 saw three lead changes between two drivers and witnessed three caution flags.Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?Driving the #34 Ford for Front Row Motorsports, Layne Riggs secured his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season at the 0.686-mile short track.Riggs dominated the race, swept the first two stages, and led a race-high 160 of the 200 laps. He grabbed the lead for the final time from Stewart Friesen on Lap 146 and then stayed out front without any challenge to cross the finish line in P1.The 23-year-old Bahama, North Carolina, native crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 1.864 seconds ahead of Corey Day to take the checkered flag. The win marked the fourth of his NASCAR Truck Series career.Meanwhile, Corey Day finished runner-up, followed by Corey Heim, Grant Enfinger, and the defending series champion Ty Majeski in the top five. Chandler Smith, Daniel Hemric, Tyler Ankrum, Ross Chastain, and Rajah Caruth completed the top 10 in the 35-driver field.Heim, who finished P3, has secured the Truck Series regular-season title.NASCAR 2025 TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Motor Speedway final resultsHere are the final results for the Truck Series 2025 TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Motor Speedway:#34 - Layne Riggs#7 - Corey Day#11 - Corey Heim#9 - Grant Enfinger#98 - Ty Majeski#38 - Chandler Smith#19 - Daniel Hemric#18 - Tyler Ankrum#44 - Ross Chastain#71 - Rajah Caruth#99 - Ben Rhodes#66 - Luke Fenhaus#15 - Tanner Gray#45 - Kaden Honeycutt#13 - Jake Garcia#07 - Brenden Queen#81 - Connor Mosack#88 - Matt Crafton#26 - Dawson Sutton#91 - Jack Wood#42 - Matt Mills#77 - Andres Perez de Lara#1 - Brent Crews#76 - Spencer Boyd#17 - Gio Ruggiero#5 - Toni Breidinger#33 - Frankie Muniz#35 - Greg Van Alst#20 - Jordan Anderson#02 - Jayson Alexander#6 - Norm Benning#22 - AJ Waller#74 - Boston Oliver#2 - Cody Dennison#52 - Stewart FriesenCatch the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Watkins Glen International for the 17th race of the season on August 9.