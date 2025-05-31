Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today at Nashville? Full results from the 2025 Rackley Roofing 200

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 has finally concluded. The 12th race of the season started at 8 pm ET on Friday, May 30, and lasted one hour, 42 minutes, and 40 seconds. It took place at Nashville Superspeedway, with 32 entries.

The Rackley Roofing 200 saw seven lead changes among four drivers and witnessed four caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #71 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports, Rajah Caruth secured his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season.

Caruth emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from season’s four-time winner Corey Heim on Lap 100 and then held off the rest of the field to cross the finish line in P1. He led a race-high 61 of 150 laps and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.518 seconds ahead of Heim to take the checkered flag. The win marked his first at Nashville and second of his NASCAR Truck Series career.

Meanwhile, Corey Heim finished runner-up, followed by Layne Riggs, Daniel Hemric, and Corey Day in the top five. Kaden Honeycutt, Chandler Smith, the defending Truck Series champion Ty Majeski, Bayley Currey, and Grant Enfinger completed the top 10.

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, who made his four start in the series this season finished 15th in the 32-driver field.

NASCAR 2025 Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway final results

Here are the final results for the Truck Series 2025 Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway:

#71 - Rajah Caruth #11 - Corey Heim #34 - Layne Riggs #19 - Daniel Hemric #7 - Corey Day #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #38 - Chandler Smith #98 - Ty Majeski #44 - Bayley Currey #9 - Grant Enfinger #26 - Dawson Sutton #13 - Jake Garcia #17 - Gio Ruggiero #99 - Ben Rhodes #07 - Kyle Busch #15 - Tanner Gray #18 - Tyler Ankrum #66 - Luke Fenhaus #77 - Andres Perez De Lara #91 - Jack Wood #52 - Stewart Friesen #42 - Matt Mills #81 - Connor Mosack #1 - William Sawalich #88 - Matt Crafton #76 - Spencer Boyd #2 - Clayton Green #02 - Nathan Byrd #22 - Tyler Tomassi #5 - Toni Breidinger #63 - Akinori Ogata #33 - Frankie Muniz

Catch the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Michigan International Speedway for the 13th race of the season on June 6.

