Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today at Pocono? Full results from the 2025 MillerTech Battery 200

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series MillerTech Battery 200 has finally concluded. The 14th race of the season started at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, June 20, and lasted one hour, 43 minutes, and 18 seconds. It took place at Pocono Raceway, with 35 entries.

The MillerTech Battery 200 saw seven lead changes among four drivers and witnessed four caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #34 Ford for Front Row Motorsports, Layne Riggs secured his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season at Pocono.

Riggs, who started on the pole, emerged victorious when leader Corey Heim’s #11 truck suffered a flat tire on the final restart of the race, which opened the gate for Riggs to grab the lead with 19 laps to go and stay out front to cross the finish line in P1.

The 23-year-old Bahama, North Carolina, native led 25 laps and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 3.640 seconds ahead of Tanner Gray to take the checkered flag. The win marked the third of his NASCAR Truck Series career.

Meanwhile, Tanner Gray finished runner-up, followed by Kaden Honeycutt, Brandon Jones, and Daniel Hemric in the top five. Connor Mosack, Chandler Smith, Stewart Friesen, the defending series champion Ty Majeski, and Rajah Caruth completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2025 MillerTech Battery 200 at Pocono Raceway final results

Here are the final results for the Truck Series 2025 MillerTech Battery 200 at Pocono Raceway:

#34 - Layne Riggs #15 - Tanner Gray #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #1 - Brandon Jones #19 - Daniel Hemric #81 - Connor Mosack #38 - Chandler Smith #52 - Stewart Friesen #98 - Ty Majeski #71 - Rajah Caruth #17 - Gio Ruggiero #66 - Luke Baldwin #7 - Carson Hocevar #91 - Jack Wood #07 - Patrick Emerling #77 - Andres Perez De Lara #9 - Grant Enfinger #99 - Ben Rhodes #33 - Frankie Muniz #42 - Matt Mills #02 - Nathan Byrd #5 - Toni Breidinger #11 - Corey Heim #69 - Tyler Tomassi #76 - Spencer Boyd #18 - Tyler Ankrum #88 - Matt Crafton #13 - Jake Garcia #26 - Dawson Sutton #22 - Clayton Green #44 - Conner Jones #74 - Dawson Cram #2 - Cody Dennison #6 - Norm Benning #28 - Bryan Dauzat

Catch the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Pocono Raceway for the 15th race of the season on June 27.

