Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today at Richmond? Full results from the 2025 Eero 250

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 16, 2025 11:39 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series eero 250 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Truck Series eero 250 at Richmond (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Eero 250 has finally concluded. The 18th race of the season started at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, August 15, and lasted two hours, 13 minutes, and 12 seconds. It took place at Richmond Raceway, with 35 entries.

The Eero 250 saw 13 lead changes between multiple drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #11 Toyota for Tricon Garage, Corey Heim secured his seventh win of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season in a regular season finale at the historic 0.75-mile-short track.

Heim emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead with 20 laps remaining in the race and then held off the charge of the defending Truck Series champion, Ty Majeski, to the final lap to cross the finish line in P1.

The 23-year-old Marietta, Georgia, native led 75 laps and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.923 seconds ahead to take the checkered flag. The win marked the 18th of his NASCAR Truck Series career.

Meanwhile, Ty Majeski, who led a race-high 143 laps, suffered a setback when he was involved in an incident with his teammate Matt Crafton while leading late in the race, but he managed to finish runner-up. He is followed by Layne Riggs, Sammy Smith, and Corey LaJoie in the top five.

Gio Ruggiero, Jake Garcia, Ben Rhodes, Chandler Smith, and Kaden Honeycutt completed the top 10 in the 35-driver field.

NASCAR 2025 Eero 250 at Richmond Raceway final results

Here are the final results for the Truck Series 2025 Eero 250 at Richmond Raceway:

  1. #11 - Corey Heim
  2. #98 - Ty Majeski
  3. #34 - Layne Riggs
  4. #7 - Sammy Smith
  5. #77 - Corey LaJoie
  6. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  7. #13 - Jake Garcia
  8. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  9. #38 - Chandler Smith
  10. #52 - Kaden Honeycutt
  11. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  12. #16 - Christian Eckes
  13. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  14. #15 - Tanner Gray
  15. #97 - Carson Kvapil
  16. #1 - Brent Crews
  17. #42 - Matt Mills
  18. #81 - Connor Mosack
  19. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  20. #45 - Bayley Currey
  21. #44 - Andres Perez de Lara
  22. #66 - Luke Fenhaus
  23. #84 - Patrick Staropoli
  24. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  25. #41 - Matthew Gould
  26. #88 - Matt Crafton
  27. #02 - Nick Leitz
  28. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  29. #67 - Ryan Roulette
  30. #74 - Caleb Costner
  31. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  32. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  33. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  34. #22 - Stephen Mallozzi
  35. #2 - Clayton Green

Catch the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Darlington Raceway for the first playoff race of the season on August 30.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport.

