Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today at Richmond? Full results from the 2025 Eero 250

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Eero 250 has finally concluded. The 18th race of the season started at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, August 15, and lasted two hours, 13 minutes, and 12 seconds. It took place at Richmond Raceway, with 35 entries.The Eero 250 saw 13 lead changes between multiple drivers and witnessed five caution flags.Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?Driving the #11 Toyota for Tricon Garage, Corey Heim secured his seventh win of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season in a regular season finale at the historic 0.75-mile-short track.Heim emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead with 20 laps remaining in the race and then held off the charge of the defending Truck Series champion, Ty Majeski, to the final lap to cross the finish line in P1.The 23-year-old Marietta, Georgia, native led 75 laps and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.923 seconds ahead to take the checkered flag. The win marked the 18th of his NASCAR Truck Series career.Meanwhile, Ty Majeski, who led a race-high 143 laps, suffered a setback when he was involved in an incident with his teammate Matt Crafton while leading late in the race, but he managed to finish runner-up. He is followed by Layne Riggs, Sammy Smith, and Corey LaJoie in the top five.Gio Ruggiero, Jake Garcia, Ben Rhodes, Chandler Smith, and Kaden Honeycutt completed the top 10 in the 35-driver field.NASCAR 2025 Eero 250 at Richmond Raceway final resultsHere are the final results for the Truck Series 2025 Eero 250 at Richmond Raceway:#11 - Corey Heim#98 - Ty Majeski#34 - Layne Riggs#7 - Sammy Smith#77 - Corey LaJoie#17 - Gio Ruggiero#13 - Jake Garcia#99 - Ben Rhodes#38 - Chandler Smith#52 - Kaden Honeycutt#18 - Tyler Ankrum#16 - Christian Eckes#9 - Grant Enfinger#15 - Tanner Gray#97 - Carson Kvapil#1 - Brent Crews#42 - Matt Mills#81 - Connor Mosack#71 - Rajah Caruth#45 - Bayley Currey#44 - Andres Perez de Lara#66 - Luke Fenhaus#84 - Patrick Staropoli#5 - Toni Breidinger#41 - Matthew Gould#88 - Matt Crafton#02 - Nick Leitz#76 - Spencer Boyd#67 - Ryan Roulette#74 - Caleb Costner#26 - Dawson Sutton#33 - Frankie Muniz#19 - Daniel Hemric#22 - Stephen Mallozzi#2 - Clayton GreenCatch the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Darlington Raceway for the first playoff race of the season on August 30.