Who won the NASCAR Xfinity race today? Exploring the winner, leaderboard and more

AJ Allmendinger emerged victorious in the Tennessee Lottery 250, the NASCAR Xfinity race held at Nashville Superspeedway on June 24th. The race provided plenty of excitement for fans, with Allmendinger's Kaulig Racing team celebrating a well-deserved win. Starting from the 11th spot, Allmendinger navigated his way to the front of the pack.

While Allmendinger took the top spot, Riley Herbst put in an impressive performance to secure the second position. Meanwhile, Sam Mayer rounded out the top three finishers, claiming the third spot on the podium.

Ty Gibbs, who initially led the pack and won the first stage, encountered trouble after making contact with Austin Hill. This collision resulted in Gibbs losing his lead and subsequently wrecking during the following stage.

Austin Hill faced his fair share of challenges throughout the NASCAR race. Hill was involved in two crashes that damaged his rear bumper. However, he demonstrated resilience, managing to finish the race in fourth place.

John Hunter Nemechek, the points leader, found himself in a fierce battle. Nemechek ultimately finished in sixth place, just behind Josh Berry.

Below are the full results of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race. (Start position in bracket)

1. (11) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 196 laps, 0 points.

2. (5) Riley Herbst, Ford, 196, 45.

3. (34) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 196, 44.

4. (7) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 196, 33.

5. (23) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 196, 35.

6. (21) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 196, 38.

7. (6) Zane Smith, Ford, 196, 0.

8. (33) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 196, 37.

9. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 196, 46.

10. (10) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 196, 29.

11. (13) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 196, 27.

12. (2) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, 196, 40.

13. (12) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 196, 24.

14. (26) Brett Moffitt, Ford, 196, 24.

15. (16) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 196, 22.

16. (20) Kaz Grala, Toyota, 196, 21.

17. (19) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 195, 20.

18. (32) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 195, 19.

19. (14) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 195, 18.

20. (35) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 195, 17.

21. (17) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, 195, 16.

22. (24) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 195, 15.

23. (28) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 195, 14.

24. (15) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 195, 13.

25. (9) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 195, 12.

26. (27) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 194, 11.

27. (30) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 194, 10.

28. (25) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 194, 9.

29. (22) Chad Chastain, Chevrolet, 194, 0.

30. (36) David Starr, Ford, 193, 7.

31. (37) Joey Gase, Toyota, 193, 6.

32. (31) Mason Massey, Ford, 186, 0.

33. (29) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, alternator, 111, 4.

34. (3) Sammy Smith, Toyota, accident, 68, 9.

35. (38) Connor Mosack, Toyota, dvp, 61, 2.

36. (8) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, accident, 53, 8.

It was way too smooth out there, states AJ Allmendinger following the NASCAR Xfinity race

AJ Allmendinger's victory marked his second win of the season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and his third race for Kaulig Racing. Allmendinger's exceptional performance on the track left him feeling satisfied. He said:

"It's a good feeling once you get under the white flag. That's a good feeling."

The NASCAR race at Nashville Superspeedway was not without its challenges, as the caution flag made several appearances throughout the event. In fact, the 11 cautions tied a previous Xfinity record at the track, which had occurred three times in the past.

As the NASCAR race settled into a rhythm, Cole Custer, who had started from pole position, consistently found himself among the top contenders.

However, during a series of green flag pit stops, Allmendinger managed to stealthily maneuver past Custer, and Chandler Smith, positioning himself in the front.

Allmendinger was able to regain the lead comfortably after the late-stage green flag pit stops. Although a late yellow flag threatened to jeopardize his position, Allmendinger remained resolute during the overtime finish, successfully fending off his competitors and securing his well-deserved victory.

Reflecting on the race, Allmendinger expressed his satisfaction with the overall smoothness of his performance. He admitted:

"I was hoping a caution wasn't gonna come out (late), but I was kind of expecting it. It was way too smooth there."

The race marked Allmendinger's second win of the season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He still has one more scheduled race with Kaulig Racing in August at Indianapolis.

Poll : 0 votes