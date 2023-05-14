NASCAR's visit to Darlington Raceway kicked off with Hendrick Motorsports driver and 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson visiting Victory Lane during the Xfinity Series race on Saturday. The Shriners Children's 200 saw Larson behind the wheel of the #10 Chevrolet Camaro fielded by Kaulig Motorsports.

The 200-lap race came down to the wire during the final white-flag lap at 'The Lady in Black' after the Elk Grove, California native battled with Joe Gibbs Racing's John Hunter Nemechek, who drove the #20 Toyota Supra for his team. Larson managed to fight his way back towards the front of the pack as a pit road speeding penalty left him buried in the rear of the field during the final stage restart.

Larson, the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, managed to take second place with five laps of the 147-lap-long event remaining, with John Hunter Nemechek in the lead. The final white-flag lap of the race saw Nemechek and Larson in a fierce battle which saw both the drivers get into each other on Turn 2 of the track. Coming into the final turn at Darlington Raceway, Larson just managed to inch ahead of the Joe Gibbs Racing driver.

However, the final corner saw Larson get into the wall once again, with Nemechek seemingly driving into the side of his car and managing to spin himself out in the process. Both drivers were unsure of what happened in the final corner, with a likely miscommunication leading to Nemechek's spin.

Kyle Larson decribes last lap battle with John Hunter Nemechek during NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson managed to clinch his first victory of the weekend on NASCAR's visit to Darlington Speedway this Saturday. The Xfinity Series race saw the Elk Grove, California native engage in a thrilling last lap battle with John Hunter Nemechek, which ultimately left the latter facing the wrong direction on the final lap.

Elaborating on what happened during the white-flag lap, Larson said in a post-race interview:

“We were able to get to (Nemechek’s) inside and just side-draft there. We were just bouncing off each other a little bit. I’m not sure what happened in (Turn) 3, but it seemed like he was trying to get in behind me to shove me in the corner. He kind of hooked me right and hit the wall and just tried to stay away from him off of (Turn) 4. What an exciting race there.”

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX



@ReganSmith | #NASCAR The thrill of victory. The agony of defeat. Kyle Larson and John Hunter Nemechek. The thrill of victory. The agony of defeat. Kyle Larson and John Hunter Nemechek.@ReganSmith | #NASCAR https://t.co/wa8iXwb6LE

Watch Kyle Larson try and make it a clean sweep on Sunday as he tries to visit Victory Lane in the NASCAR Cup Series race.

Poll : 0 votes