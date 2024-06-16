Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Hy-Vee Perks 250 at Iowa

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 16, 2024 02:04 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Hy-Vee Perks 250
NASCAR Xfinity Series Hy-Vee Perks 250

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Hy-Vee Perks 250 is done and dusted. The 15th race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 15.

It took place at the Iowa Speedway and lasted two hours, 36 minutes, and 27 seconds. The Hy-Vee Perks 250 saw 13 lead changes among eight drivers and witnessed nine caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #1 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, Sam Mayer secured his second win of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season in overtime at the 0.875-mile short track.

Mayer emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Riley Herbst late in the race and pulled away in three-lap overtime to cross the finish line in P1.

Mayer led 47 of the 253 laps and crossed the finish line with an impressive margin of 0.146 seconds ahead of Herbst to grab the checkered flag at Iowa.

Meanwhile, Herbst finished as runner-up, followed by Corey Heim, Sammy Smith, and Sheldon Creed in the top five. Cole Custer, Matt DiBenedetto, Chandler Smith, Ross Chastain, and Daniel Dye completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2024 Hy-Vee Perks 250 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2024 Hy-Vee Perks 250 at the Iowa Speedway:

  1. #1 - Sam Mayer
  2. #98 - Riley Herbst
  3. #26 - Corey Heim
  4. #8 - Sammy Smith
  5. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  6. #00 - Cole Custer
  7. #38 - Matt DiBenedetto
  8. #81 - Chandler Smith
  9. #92 - Ross Chastain
  10. #10 - Daniel Dye
  11. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  12. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  13. #42 - Leland Honeyman
  14. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  15. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  16. #35 - Joey Gase
  17. #14 - David Starr
  18. #19 - Brett Moffitt
  19. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  20. #11 - Josh Williams
  21. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  22. #4 - Dawson Cram
  23. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  24. #27 - Jeb Burton
  25. #15 - Hailie Deegan
  26. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  27. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #44 - Brennan Poole
  29. #21 - Austin Hill
  30. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  31. #2 - Jesse Love
  32. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  33. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  34. #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  35. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  36. #9 - Brandon Jones
  37. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  38. #53 - Glen Reen

Catch Xfinity Series teams and drivers at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the 16th race of the season next Saturday, June 22.

