Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 02, 2024 04:26 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147
Shane van Gisberhgen won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race tonight at Portland.

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 is done and dusted. The 13th race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 4:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 1.

It took place at the Portland International Raceway and lasted two hours, seven minutes and 25 seconds. The Pacific Office Automation 147 saw nine lead changes among four drivers and witnessed four caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #97 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing, Shane van Gisbergen secured his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series wins at a 1.967-mile road course.

also-read-trending Trending

The three-time Australian Supercars champion emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from dominant Justin Allgaier on the final restart with four laps to go and held off the rest of the field to cross the finish line in P1.

Van Gisbergen led a total of 12 of the 75 laps and finished with an impressive margin of 0.941 seconds ahead of Allgaier to grab the checkered flag at Portland. SVG became the seventh foreign driver to win an Xfinity race in series history and the first since Daniel Suarez claimed the checkered flag at Michigan International Speedway in 2016.

Meanwhile, Allgaier, who won both stages, finished as runner-up, followed by Sammy Smith, A. J. Allmendinger, and Ed Jones in the top five. Cole Custer, Josh Williams, Parker Kligerman, Parker Retzlaff, and Riley Herbst completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2024 Pacific Office Automation 147 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2024 Pacific Office Automation 147 at the Portland International Raceway:

  1. #97 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  2. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  3. #8 - Sammy Smith
  4. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  5. #24 - Ed Jones
  6. #00 - Cole Custer
  7. #11 - Josh Williams
  8. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  9. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  10. #98 - Riley Herbst
  11. #21 - Austin Hill
  12. #19 - Josh Bilicki
  13. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  14. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  15. #32 - Austin Green
  16. #44 - Brennan Poole
  17. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  18. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  19. #2 - Jesse Love (R)
  20. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  21. #92 - Nathan Byrd
  22. #4 - Garrett Smithley
  23. #14 - Andre Castro
  24. #6 - Patrick Gallagher
  25. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  26. #42 - Leland Honeyman (R)
  27. #20 - Ryan Truex
  28. #1 - Sam Mayer
  29. #07 - Logan Bearden
  30. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  31. #38 - Matt DiBenedetto
  32. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  33. #15 - Hailie Deegan (R)
  34. #26 - Sage Karam
  35. #81 - Chandler Smith
  36. #9 - Brandon Jones
  37. #27 - Jeb Burton
  38. #36 - Preston Pardus

Catch Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Sonoma Raceway for the 14th race of the season next Saturday.

