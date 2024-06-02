Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 is done and dusted. The 13th race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 4:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 1.

It took place at the Portland International Raceway and lasted two hours, seven minutes and 25 seconds. The Pacific Office Automation 147 saw nine lead changes among four drivers and witnessed four caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #97 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing, Shane van Gisbergen secured his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series wins at a 1.967-mile road course.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The three-time Australian Supercars champion emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from dominant Justin Allgaier on the final restart with four laps to go and held off the rest of the field to cross the finish line in P1.

Van Gisbergen led a total of 12 of the 75 laps and finished with an impressive margin of 0.941 seconds ahead of Allgaier to grab the checkered flag at Portland. SVG became the seventh foreign driver to win an Xfinity race in series history and the first since Daniel Suarez claimed the checkered flag at Michigan International Speedway in 2016.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Allgaier, who won both stages, finished as runner-up, followed by Sammy Smith, A. J. Allmendinger, and Ed Jones in the top five. Cole Custer, Josh Williams, Parker Kligerman, Parker Retzlaff, and Riley Herbst completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2024 Pacific Office Automation 147 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2024 Pacific Office Automation 147 at the Portland International Raceway:

#97 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #24 - Ed Jones #00 - Cole Custer #11 - Josh Williams #48 - Parker Kligerman #31 - Parker Retzlaff #98 - Riley Herbst #21 - Austin Hill #19 - Josh Bilicki #18 - Sheldon Creed #39 - Ryan Sieg #32 - Austin Green #44 - Brennan Poole #43 - Ryan Ellis #28 - Kyle Sieg #2 - Jesse Love (R) #29 - Blaine Perkins #92 - Nathan Byrd #4 - Garrett Smithley #14 - Andre Castro #6 - Patrick Gallagher #91 - Kyle Weatherman #42 - Leland Honeyman (R) #20 - Ryan Truex #1 - Sam Mayer #07 - Logan Bearden #51 - Jeremy Clements #38 - Matt DiBenedetto #5 - Anthony Alfredo #15 - Hailie Deegan (R) #26 - Sage Karam #81 - Chandler Smith #9 - Brandon Jones #27 - Jeb Burton #36 - Preston Pardus

Catch Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Sonoma Raceway for the 14th race of the season next Saturday.