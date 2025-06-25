Why are 13 Cup teams not involved in the NASCAR lawsuit still headed to Federal court?

NASCAR has been involved in an ongoing antitrust lawsuit with 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. However, apart from these two teams, the governing body has been pulling the non-involved Cup Series teams to the courtroom and demanding their over a decade's worth of financial records.

The battle between the governing body, 23XI Racing, and Front Row Motorsports began when the team refused to sign the new charter agreement. Following the same, the teams sued the sanctioning body's chairman, Jim France.

Following the lawsuit, the Stock Car Racing Association refused to grant the Cup Series teams 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports charters for the 2025 season, and the teams have been competing as full-time open entries in the Cup Series.

Fast forward to Tuesday's hearing, NASCAR demanded the 13 teams' annual top-line financial data, including total revenue, total cost, net profit, drivers' salaries, sponsorship details, and manufacturer contracts, as er reports. However, the teams denied making the data public, as this could result in serious damage to their business.

Reflecting on the governing body's demand, Adam Ross, the legal representative of the Cup Series team, stated:

"That is madness. This is a screwed up relationship. Even though we’re supposed to be partners, now we’re potentially competing on the track and now everywhere else." (via SportingNews.com)

Following the same, the Cup Series team reportedly proposed to submit the pre-car average financial data anonymously. Also, this data would be first reviewed by a neutral party before heading to the governing body. However, according to reports NASCAR denied the idea and demanded the court for a full disclosure.

Judge Bell has yet to decide whether the demand is valid, and a decision is expected to come by Wednesday. Furthermore, the lawsuit is set to head for a trial at the end of this year in December.

"It’s all a risk, but it’s all for the better good": Denny Hamlin gave his honest take on the ongoing lawsuit between 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports, and NASCAR

During an interview in May 2025, NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin opened up about his concerns about the risk he has been taking to maintain 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsport's stance in the ongoing lawsuit with the governing body.

Competing full-time in the Cup Series, the frequent visits to the courtroom make it difficult for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver to focus on his career and personal life. Reflecting on the same, the #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver stated:

"I’m risking a lot. Financially. I’m putting my reputation on the line. It’s all a risk, but it’s all for the better good." (via Sports Tak)

The JGR driver Denny Hamlin has secured 545 points in the Cup Series and ranks third on the points table. Additionally, he has secured three wins, nine top-ten finishes, eight top-five finishes, and one pole position at the Pocono Raceway in 16 starts this season. Also, the oldest driver on the grid missed out on the Mexico City race and was granted a playoff waiver.

