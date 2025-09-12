Why is Brenden Queen nicknamed ‘Butterbean’? All you need to know

Brenden Queen didn’t take long to showcase his talent, winning the 2025 ARCA Menards Series season opener at Daytona. But beyond his racing success, fans often wonder about the nickname 'Butterbean.' The truth is, it goes back to his childhood.

Ad

Born in November 1997, Queen got the nickname when his grandfather said he resembled heavyweight boxer Eric 'Butterbean' Esch as a baby. The name stuck, following him through school and eventually becoming part of his identity on the racetrack.

On Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast, the Virginia native shared that he had the chance to drop the nickname around 2016, but chose to embrace it instead. Today, he’s built his brand around it—so much so that his growing fanbase proudly calls themselves the “Bean Nation.”

Ad

Trending

Brenden Queen took the #28 Chevrolet to victory lane at Iowa Speedway - Source: Imagn

Brenden Queen is currently running full-time in the ARCA Menards Series with Pinnacle Racing Group. He has been on a tear, collecting six wins and 14 top-5s. He leads the standings well ahead of rivals like Lavar Scott and Lawless Alan.

Ad

The 27-year-old is also preparing for his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut. He’ll pilot Kaulig Racing’s No. 11 Chevrolet Camaro at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday—a ride that’s already seen seat time from drivers like Carson Hocevar and Michael McDowell this season.

“It's been a dream of mine”: Brenden Queen on NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Bristol

Brenden Queen shared his excitement about making his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway. Calling it a dream, 'Butterbean' said he’s ready to make the most of the opportunity behind the wheel of the #11 Kaulig Racing Chevy.

Ad

The full-time ARCA Menards Series driver stated (via NASCAR):

“It’s been a dream of mine to get a chance to drive in the Xfinity Series [...] I can’t thank everyone at Kaulig Racing enough for making that dream become a reality. I’m fortunate to have this opportunity, and I can’t wait to get to Bristol and give the team all I’ve got and have a solid day.”

Ad

In his part, Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice said:

“We’re super excited to be a part of Brenden’s next steps in his racing career [...] He has made a splash in the ARCA Menards Series and is an all-around great short-track racer, so we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do in the Xfinity Series under the lights at Bristol.”

Ad

While this weekend marks Queen’s first Xfinity Series start, he’s hardly new to short-track success. His resume includes three straight track championships at Langley Speedway from 2020 to 2022, capped by the 2024 CARS Tour Late Model Stock Tour title before stepping up to the ARCA Menards Series the following year.

The Food City 300 at the 0.533-mile Tennessee track is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET, featuring 38 drivers, including Jeff Earnhardt, grandson of seven-time Cup champion Dale Earnhardt Sr. The 300-lap race also kicks off the series playoffs, with rookie Connor Zilisch holding a commanding 59-point advantage above the cutline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.