Why did Bubba Wallace Jr. leave Petty Motorsports?

Winner of this year's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace Jr. has been showing what he can do behind the wheel of a car. After a dismal start to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, the #23 crew has finally been able to sort their issues out on pit road, leading to a string of good results for the Mobile, Alabama native.

Wallace Jr., who has been driving the #45 car at 23XI Racing, also clinched his last victory in the same car. The team made the change as it tries to capitalize on its championship hopes, with its original driver Kurt Busch sitting out due to a concussion sustained in a wreck earlier this year.

Being the sole African-American driver on the field, Bubba Wallace Jr. has always been under fans' and media's radar. The 28-year-old shot into the limelight in 2020 after he stood up against racial inequality in the sport, along with his activism on topics such as inclusion and mental health.

Before joining the Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan-owned outfit, Wallace Jr. used to race for Kyle Petty Motorsports. The 2020 year, along with all other distractions, also saw Bubba leave the organization in favor of the #23 crew at his current team.

“This was not an easy decision as I have nothing but the utmost respect for Richard Petty and his family, but I believe it’s time for someone else to take over the reins of the No. 43. Thank you to the King and everyone at Richard Petty Motorsports for giving me the opportunity to start my Cup Series career. I’ve grown so much as a driver and as a person since joining them. We’ve got nine more races together, and I hope we can finish the 2020 season on a high note.”

Bubba Wallace Jr.'s performance in 2022 NASCAR Cup Series

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace Jr. seems to have turned a page on performance as the Mobile, Alabama native has an average starting position of 18.2, along with an average finishing position of 18.1. These numbers are significantly higher than his results last year, which were 19.94 and 19.67.

Bubba Wallace Jr. also has a victory to his name this season at the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Watch him take on the Texas Motor Speedway tomorrow during the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 this Sunday.

