Why was Chase Elliott suspended by NASCAR? Exploring what happened between him and Denny Hamlin

At Lap 185 of the Coca-Cola 600 on Monday (May 29) night at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Denny Hamlin lost control of his car after making contact with Chase Elliott's No. 9 Chevrolet.

Elliott was forced into the outside SAFER barrier after Hamlin's No. 11 Toyota slipped high coming out of Turn 4. When Elliott reached the Charlotte front stretch dogleg, he made contact with Hamlin's right-rear quarter panel, causing Hamlin to crash nose-first into the wall.

Hamlin was frank about what he believed occurred as soon as he left the infield care facility.

"He right-rear hooked me down the straightaway, the same thing that happened with Bubba [Wallace] and Kyle [Larson] last year," he said.

Elliott said it wasn't deliberate, but Hamlin shared SMT data online that appeared to contradict him. Hamlin referred to it as a "tantrum" and stated Elliott "shouldn't be racing next week."

Less than a day later, NASCAR took action and suspended Elliott for one race on Tuesday and he won't be present at the Gateway event this weekend. Corey LaJoie will be replacing Elliott this weekend. LaJoie's seat behind the wheel of the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet will be taken by rookie Carson Hocevar in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Denny Hamlin says he hasn't spoken to Chase Elliott since their crash in Charlotte

Denny Hamlin wanted to fight Chase Elliott after the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series winner purposely dropped him during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Monday. During the Tuesday episode of his "Actions Detrimental" podcast, Hamlin let all of his feelings be known.

"No, [I haven’t spoken to Elliott] I was so mad, and I’m really really mad now, I was — I couldn’t see straight. I didn’t think I would pass my concussion test because I’m like, I can’t see straight. I am so on fire, if he walks through that door I — I don’t know — I’m just gonna take a swing...," he said in his podcast.

