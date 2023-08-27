Why did former NASCAR champion Kurt Busch retire? Real reason explored

Kurt Busch, who was the first champion of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff era, revealed on Saturday his decision to retire from Cup Series competition. This will bring an end to a career of over 20 years behind the wheel.

Busch's retirement comes after he suffered a concussion in a crash at Pocono Raceway on July 24, 2022. Last autumn, he emotionally announced his intention to step away from full-time racing in 2023.

Despite his retirement, the 45-year-old remained engaged with his 23XI Racing team. He offered guidance to teammates Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick and continued his role as a brand ambassador for Monster Energy.

Busch's contributions were celebrated when he was included in NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers list, commemorating the racing code's 75th anniversary.

Although he had hopes of returning to the track, Kurt Busch expressed optimism about his improving health and medical clearance prospects.

Busch's remarkable career, worthy of inclusion in the Hall of Fame, was characterized by notable successes and challenging setbacks. Throughout his journey, his skilful driving and knack for victory remained consistent.

He amassed a total of 34 wins in the Cup Series, a number that places him in a tie with Martin Truex Jr., the current points leader, for the 25th spot on the list of all-time wins in the circuit.

According to Nascar.com, Kurt Busch said:

"The toughest part is my body’s fatigue of going through physical therapy, and having a day on, day off. Different things in my body now are much more sensitive, with my arthritis, my gout, and it’s tough to walk some days after therapy, just with my feet cramping up.

"So, then when I tried the (racing) simulator, things felt different. So, I’m just working through other steps to still keep pushing, and I just enjoy the sport. I enjoy my family here.”

Kurt Busch's noteworthy wins and rise to prominence in motorsports

Kurt Busch's collection of wins includes significant victories like the one at the Daytona 500 in 2017 and his consecutive weekend triumphs at the Coca-Cola 600 and All-Star Race seven years prior.

Additionally, Busch claimed victory six times at Bristol Motor Speedway, the very place where he secured his inaugural Cup Series win back in 2002.

Kurt Busch also gained national recognition by honing his skills in go-kart racing, followed by his participation in Dwarf and Legends Cars at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Bullring.

He clinched the championship in NASCAR's former Southwest Tour in 1999 and caught the attention of esteemed team owner Jack Roush. He offered him a ride in the Craftsman Truck Series in the subsequent year.

After an impressive runner-up finish in the truck series standings during his single season there, Busch swiftly transitioned to the Cup Series as a rookie in 2001.

He didn't take long to establish himself as a winner at the premier level, marking the beginning of a streak that saw him achieve at least one victory in each of the following 10 seasons.