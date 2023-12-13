"Why hating on basketball?" - Chase Elliott and Alan Gustafson's cheeky exchange on talents they wish they had

Star NASCAR driver Chase Elliott and his crew chief Alan Gustafson were involved in a friendly verbal duel as the #9 Chevy driver and his teammate revealed the talents they wish they possessed.

After putting their arduous 2023 campaign in the past, Elliott and Gustafson are relaxing in the postseason. The #9 Chevy team's primary sponsor NAPA Racing shot rapid-fire questions at the duo, which left the NASCAR Cup Series' most popular driver questioning his crew chief's interests.

In a recent episode of Quick Stop, Chase Elliott and Alan Gustafson were asked to name one talent they wished they possessed. The #9 Chevy driver replied he had plenty on his list as he said:

"There's a lot in that category..."

Gustafson added that he had a long list too but the ability to dunk a basketball topped his list of unfulfilled desires.

"I think I would wanna be able to dunk. I would like to be able to dunk on somebody," he said.

Elliott was shocked by Gustafson's reply as he ridiculed:

"Out of all the things you are going with that!"

The #9 crew chief questioned Elliott's disdain for basketball, to which the driver clarified.

"Why hating on basketball man?" said Gustafson, to which Elliott replied: "I'm not hating on basketball, I was just, you know, think you'd be cool."

The 2020 Cup Series champion did reveal the talent he longed for, as Elliott reckoned his golfing skills required some work.

"I was thinking to be a really good golfer, I think being a really good golfer would be a lot of fun."

Expand Tweet

Chase Elliott continues to recover from his shoulder surgery in the postseason and recently collected his sixth consecutive NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver award.

Chase Elliott reflects on his wretched 2023 campaign

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion capped off his worst season in the premier series, where he failed to reach the victory lane and advance into the playoffs.

Chase Elliott reflected on his 2023 campaign, as he suggested he didn't anticipate any of the unfortunate incidents he had gone through this year.

“I missed a bunch of races and had two surgeries in a calendar year which was not how I anticipated my 2023, but that’s life and I think you learn through those situations and sometimes you have to step back and realize there’s more things to it than going in circles," Elliott was quoted by FanNation.

"And sometimes you have to put your health first and make the right decisions on long-term health and that was really where my head space was in doing my shoulder when I did it."

Chase Elliott is looking forward to the 2024 season and insists he will be fully fit for the season opener.