Why could Joey Logano not go home after winning the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship?

The NASCAR Cup Series is one of the busiest motorsports that never sleeps even during the off-season, as Joey Logano recently found out.

Logano, who left the season finale race at Phoenix Raceway as the new Cup champion of the 2022 season, is still busy with post-season activities as of Tuesday evening instead of going home to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Logano’s social media posts, along with that of NASCAR and motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass, show that the two-time Cup champion has been having busy days. More so especially on Tuesday, when he visited the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum that hosted the pre-season non-point race 'The Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum.'

The #22 Ford driver was the winner of this year’s inaugural exhibition race, and it might be a good time for him to return to the track to promote next season’s preseason race, a track from where he started his championship journey of the season.

Joey Logano will defend two titles when he returns in 2023 – The Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum and NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

Of course, this all sounds fine in theory, but Logano, who has a wife and three children, will eagerly be waiting to go back home to see his family. Especially considering that his two youngest kids couldn’t even make it to the Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway last weekend.

"300 and some text messages on my phone" – Joey Logano

As of Tuesday evening, Joey Logano has been very busy since the conclusion of the season finale race at Phoenix Raceway as he admitted that he hadn’t even got time to reply to any of the congratulatory messages. When motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass asked, "What's the best text you've gotten yet? Logano said:

“I tell you what, if you have texted me, I probably have not texted back. That's been one of the hardest things to do, because I'm at like, 300 and some text messages on my phone, which I didn't know that many people have my phone number, by the way. I have not gotten back to anybody yet, but there's been definitely some neat ones that come through. Like I said, a lot of people support what we do.”

He continued:

“I understand at this point. Last night was the first night I really went to sleep. Okay? So I had over 24 hours day, and I was a little tired, and so I'm getting back to it here. Eventually. I got a long flight home. I was planning on getting some done there.”

Joey Logano will be seen in action next year in the Cup Series at the preseason race Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum on Sunday, February 5th, 2023.

