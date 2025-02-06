Why NASCAR could allow Carl Edwards to replace Kyle Larson despite denying Mike Wallace a Daytona 500 run

NASCAR Insider Bob Pockrass clarified why NASCAR could allow Carl Edwards to run in a race but not Mike Wallace. Pockrass said the officials consider the size of the track, thus entering North Wilkesboro is more plausible than the Daytona 500.

For context, Kyle Larson invited Edwards to drive the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro in the All-Star race while he takes part in qualifying for the Indy 500. Considering Edwards hasn't raced in NASCAR in about a decade much like Wallace, who was denied a Daytona 500 for such reason, a fan questioned the situation.

In response, Pockass said on X (formerly Twitter) that NASCAR would likely allow Edwards to drive a stock car considering North Wilkesboro, the track where the All-Star is held, is less than a mile (0.625 miles).

Trending

"NASCAR indicated to me that the size of the track played a role in the Mike Wallace decision. So with this track being less than a mile and it being only practice, I would think that would make a difference," Pockrass wrote.

Expand Tweet

For reference, the Daytona International Speedway spans 2.5 miles, with speeds reaching over 200 mph. Considering the track's dangerous nature, Mike Wallace was denied entry to the "Great American Race."

Meanwhile, Carl Edwards taking over for Kyle Larson isn't official yet. However, the former NASCAR driver is open to the opportunity, though he would prefer driving on a sim around North Wilkesboro first.

Edwards' last Cup Series race was in 2016 when he drove the No. 19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. The Missouri native retired from the sport for various reasons, including wanting to spend more time with his family. He also felt accomplished despite not winning a single championship.

Nevertheless, NASCAR will formally induct Edwards into the Hall of Fame Class of 2025 on Friday along with Ricky Rudd and Ralph Moody.

"I'm very likely to crash a car": Carl Edwards responds to Kyle Larson's invite to drive the No. 5 ride

Speaking to Bob Pockass, Carl Edwards liked the idea of driving Kyle Larson's ride for the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro. However, the former NASCAR driver admitted he would likely crash the car if he were to hop in it right away.

Edwards said (via Bob Pockrass' X account):

"It's an honor. He (Kyle Larson) is one of the fastest guys to ever drive one of these cars and for him to say that, I don't know if he is messing with me."

He added:

"I'm very likely to crash a car if I were to get in one right now but that is kind of interesting. I'd have to run the simulator or something like that and see if I can even get around North Wilkesboro."

Expand Tweet

Since the Indy 500 qualifying session will coincide with NASCAR's All-Star race on May 19, Kyle Larson would have to skip the North Wilkesboro race. Carl Edwards, who won 28 Cup races, is his pick to replace him in the All-Star race but nothing is official yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback