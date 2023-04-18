Why did NASCAR legend Dick Trickle take his own life?

1989 Rookie of the Year in the NASCAR Winston Cup Series, Richard 'Dick' Trickle was one driver best known for his smoking antics inside the car, as well as being the butt of numerous jokes outside it. Aside from the folklore that people remember Dick Trickle for, the Wisconsin native was also known to be one of the most talented short-track racers of his time.

Before making the jump to the highest echelon of stock car racing, Dick Trickle was regarded as one of the most decorated short-track racers at the time, and even today.

Winner of coveted short-track events such as World Crown 300 as well as the Slinger Nationals, Trickle made his debut in the Winston Cup Series in 1989 with Stovala Brother Racing.

He was seen behind the wheel of the #84 High Miller Life Buick during his career in NASCAR. However, Trickle's success on the short-track did not necessarily translate to the grand stage. Despite him not living up to his previous marks, the #84 Buick driver finished third on three different occasions. In his 303 race starts, he also managed to garner 15 top-5s and 36 top-10 finishes.

The happy-go-lucky Trickle retired from the sport in 1998. Fast-forward 15 years, shocking news of Trickle's demise broke to the world after he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a North Carolina cemetery. It was later discovered that it was the same cemetery where his granddaughter was buried after passing away in a car accident in 2001.

However, the close family of the former NASCAR driver did not pin that as the reason for Trickle's death. Chuck Trickle, Richard's brother, elaborated on how the 71-year-old had been suffering from severe pain over the last few weeks.

Dick Trickle's brother, Chuck Trickle, speaks about the former NASCAR driver's suicide

Dick Trickle's close family members, including NASCAR driver's brother Chuck Trickle, pinned the 71-year-old's suicide to the severe pain he had been suffering over the past few weeks prior to his death.

Elaborating on how it was uncharacteristic of Trickle to attempt something like this, his brother said:

"I'm at a loss for words...I wish I knew the answer. This is not a thing he would do. I believe the pain was the problem. He never cussed in his life, (and) the type of person he is, he never was sad. There were some words that came out last week that were not very good."

The cause of the pain was never identified by doctors as his family later released a statement where Trickle had been mentioned of undergoing several checkups.

All in all, Richard 'Dick' Trickle's antics in NASCAR will remain legendary, after all no one had the guts to smoke a cigarette while they were driving near 180mph on a speedway.

