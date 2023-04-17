Create

NASCAR 2023 points standings after the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 17, 2023 16:11 IST
NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400
Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Nine races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson became the second multiple-race winner of the season after winning the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday (April 16).

In an action-packed Martinsville race, Larson drove past Logano with 30 laps remaining in the race and stayed out front to cross the checkered flag in P1.

It took him 17 tries, but Kyle Larson finally owns a Martinsville grandfather clock!(That was a full-lap burnout, too. 😳) https://t.co/RNqLeF21B4

With Sunday’s victory, Larson gained 43 points and currently sits in fourth place in the drivers’ points table with 285 points, with two wins and four top-five finishes.

William Byron, the defending winner of the event, failed to go all the way, finishing 23rd. With that, he gained just 15 points and occupies 15th place in the points table with 208 points.

Despite finishing P16 at the Martinsville Speedway, Christopher Bell stayed on top of the points table with 302 points, one win, and five top-five finishes.

Cup grid (17 to go): Larson-2w, Byron-2w, Bell-1w, Reddick-1w, Logano-1w, Busch-1w, Stenhouse-1w, Chastain +97, Harvick +87, Truex +66, Hamlin +47, Blaney +41, Bowman +37, Keselowski +35, Briscoe +10, Buescher +6, Suarez -6, McDowell -6, Cindric -9, Gibbs -13, ADillon -24 https://t.co/ubvEBh0oSL

Ryan Preece, who started on the pole, won the first stage, leading all 80 laps without a serious challenge. He finished 15th and gained 32 points. Preece sits in the 27th position in the points table with 140 points.

NASCAR points table after 2023 NOCO 400

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the ninth NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

  1. Kyle Larson - 285
  2. William Byron - 208
  3. Christopher Bell - 302
  4. Tyler Reddick - 265
  5. Joey Logano - 258
  6. Kyle Busch - 250
  7. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 223
  8. Ross Chastain - 297
  9. Kevin Harvick - 287
  10. Martin Truex Jr. - 266
  11. Denny Hamlin - 247
  12. Ryan Blaney - 241
  13. Alex Bowman - 237
  14. Brad Keselowski - 235
  15. Chase Briscoe - 210
  16. Chris Buescher - 206
  17. Daniel Suarez - 200
  18. Michael McDowell - 200
  19. Austin Cindric - 197
  20. Ty Gibbs - 193
  21. Austin Dillon - 182
  22. Bubba Wallace - 175
  23. Corey LaJoie - 173
  24. Todd Gilliland - 162
  25. AJ Allmendinger - 144
  26. Aric Almirola - 143
  27. Ryan Preece - 140
  28. Erik Jones - 134
  29. Harrison Burton - 114
  30. Noah Gragson - 98
  31. Chase Elliott - 76
  32. Justin Haley - 70
  33. Ty Dillon - 58
  34. Cody Ware - 65
  35. B.J. McLeod - 38
  36. Travis Pastrana - 26
  37. Jenson Button - 19
  38. Jordan Taylor - 16
  39. Jimmie Johnson - 11
  40. Kimi Raikkonen - 8
  41. Conor Daly - 1
  42. Jonathan Davenport - 1

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at the Talladega Superspeedway on April 23.

