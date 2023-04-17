NASCAR 2023 points standings after the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway

Nine races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson became the second multiple-race winner of the season after winning the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday (April 16).
In an action-packed Martinsville race, Larson drove past Logano with 30 laps remaining in the race and stayed out front to cross the checkered flag in P1.
With Sunday’s victory, Larson gained 43 points and currently sits in fourth place in the drivers’ points table with 285 points, with two wins and four top-five finishes.
William Byron, the defending winner of the event, failed to go all the way, finishing 23rd. With that, he gained just 15 points and occupies 15th place in the points table with 208 points.
Despite finishing P16 at the Martinsville Speedway, Christopher Bell stayed on top of the points table with 302 points, one win, and five top-five finishes.
Ryan Preece, who started on the pole, won the first stage, leading all 80 laps without a serious challenge. He finished 15th and gained 32 points. Preece sits in the 27th position in the points table with 140 points.
NASCAR points table after 2023 NOCO 400
Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the ninth NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:
- Kyle Larson - 285
- William Byron - 208
- Christopher Bell - 302
- Tyler Reddick - 265
- Joey Logano - 258
- Kyle Busch - 250
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 223
- Ross Chastain - 297
- Kevin Harvick - 287
- Martin Truex Jr. - 266
- Denny Hamlin - 247
- Ryan Blaney - 241
- Alex Bowman - 237
- Brad Keselowski - 235
- Chase Briscoe - 210
- Chris Buescher - 206
- Daniel Suarez - 200
- Michael McDowell - 200
- Austin Cindric - 197
- Ty Gibbs - 193
- Austin Dillon - 182
- Bubba Wallace - 175
- Corey LaJoie - 173
- Todd Gilliland - 162
- AJ Allmendinger - 144
- Aric Almirola - 143
- Ryan Preece - 140
- Erik Jones - 134
- Harrison Burton - 114
- Noah Gragson - 98
- Chase Elliott - 76
- Justin Haley - 70
- Ty Dillon - 58
- Cody Ware - 65
- B.J. McLeod - 38
- Travis Pastrana - 26
- Jenson Button - 19
- Jordan Taylor - 16
- Jimmie Johnson - 11
- Kimi Raikkonen - 8
- Conor Daly - 1
- Jonathan Davenport - 1
Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at the Talladega Superspeedway on April 23.