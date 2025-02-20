NASCAR issued a significant penalty to Chase Briscoe, the 2025 Daytona 500 pole sitter, and his Joe Gibbs Racing team. During a post-race inspection at the NASCAR Research & Development Center in Concord, North Carolina, the governing body levied an L2-level penalty against Briscoe and his team for unethical modifications to the spoiler of the #19 Toyota Camry XSE.

Briscoe debuted in the Cup Series with Stewart Haas Racing in 2021. After spending four seasons with the team, he moved to Joe Gibbs Racing as SHR ceased operations at the end of the previous season. Briscoe replaced the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. as the latter retired from full-time racing at the end of the 2024 season.

Stock car racing analyst Jeff Gluck shared the news with fans and revealed that Briscoe has been docked 100 driver points. Additionally, Joe Gibbs was fined $100,000 and docked 100 owners and 10 playoff points. Also, crew chief James Small has been suspended for the next four races.

NASCAR issued an L2-level penalty, which included violations related to modifications of Next Gen single-source vendor supply parts or assemblies.

JGR was found to have violated sections 14.1 and 14.5.8 of the NASCAR rule book. Specifically, section 14.1 addresses the overall assembly of the car, and section 14.5.8 pertains to the specifications and regulations regarding the spoiler. The #19 Toyota's spoiler base was found ro be modified, and according to NASCAR, it is the single source part that cannot be changed.

"I think I was going to run second": Chase Briscoe opened up about his Daytona 500 run

Recently, NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe reflected on his performance at the 67th edition of the Daytona 500 race. He kicked off his season with an impressive performance, securing pole position for the race.

Having switched from Ford to Toyota, the #19 driver skillfully avoided accidents and maintained a solid place on the track. He ended the 500-mile race in fourth place in his debut season with the team.

Following his performance in the race, Chase Briscoe told SiriusXM Radio:

"I didn't need us all to come together, you know. I think I was going to run second if we all didn't crash. Denny was going to win. I was going to ship Denny to the win. I was going to run second. Then we all three just kind of met in the middle, and I haven't seen a replay yet, but that's what at least it felt like."

"We would obviously love to win the race, right? But to come out of here, you know, safe in one piece, you know, thanks to the Lord above. That's always nice here. And then just to start our season off, you know, the top five are on is a good, you know, momentum started for us," he added.

Chase Briscoe ended the last season in P14, having secured one win, three top-five, and nine top-ten finishes. Additionally, he led 43 laps and had an average finish of 18.81.

