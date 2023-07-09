Why is the NASCAR Truck Series race start delayed? Exploring the reasons for the same

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) was eagerly anticipated as it made its second-ever appearance at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the O'Reilly Auto Parts 150.

However, race fans were left waiting as the green flag, initially scheduled to drop at 1:30 p.m. E.T., faced a delay. So what caused this delay?

The primary reason behind the delayed start of the NASCAR Truck Series race is the occurrence of a lightning hold during the truck prerace activities.

Race delays are not uncommon in motorsports, and NASCAR has always prioritized safety over all other considerations. Lightning poses a significant threat to both drivers and spectators. Hence, as a precautionary measure, race officials have decided to put the activities on hold until the lightning threat subsided.

Notably, this is not the first time this season that a NASCAR race has been affected due to weather conditions. Previously, both the Chicago Street races were also severely affected by rain, causing delays and premature finishes.

However, the safety of everyone involved in the event is of utmost importance. The officials remain diligent in ensuring that the races take place under safe conditions.

Marco Andretti set to make his NASCAR Truck Series debut

The delay may have disappointed fans eager to witness the fender-banging action, but it provides an opportunity to explore the notable drivers participating in the event.

The ARCA's entry list features actor Frankie Muniz, known for his role in the FOX sitcom "Malcolm in the Middle," competing in the No. 30 for Rette Jones Racing.

Moreover, the O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 has the potential to feature two drivers with NTT INDYCAR SERIES experience at Mid-Ohio. Conor Daly, driving the No. 41 for Niece Motorsports, and Marco Andretti, making his CRAFTSMAN Trucks debut in the No. 7 for Spire Motorsports. They previously raced at The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.

Daly has made eight starts, while Andretti has made 15 starts in the INDYCAR series at this venue.

Parker Kligerman and Zane Smith engaged in a fierce battle at last year's inaugural NCTS race at Mid-Ohio, crossing the finish line in close formation. Ultimately, it was Kligerman's No. 75 Henderson Racing Chevrolet that claimed victory by a narrow margin of .119 seconds.

As the lightning hold continues this year, NASCAR officials continue to closely monitor the weather conditions to ensure the safety of all involved. It remains to be seen how soon the much-anticipated race gets green-lighted.

Poll : 0 votes