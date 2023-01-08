In honor of NASCAR’s 75th-anniversary of stock car racing, the 2023 Rose Bowl Parade featured an elaborate float that celebrated the sport's rich history. But many fans were left disappointed when the two-hour long national broadcast of the event missed the float completely.

NBC, who is one of the sport's broadcasting partners, didn't include any footage of the “Always Forward” float during their Rose Bowl Parade coverage. The float featured three iconic cars in the sport: Richard Petty’s #43 car, Dale Earnhardt Jr. 's #3 car, and Jeff Gordan’s #24 car.

Following the day of the parade, co-host of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Danielle Trotta, provided an answer to the situation on her official Twitter account.

“Apparently leaving #NASCAR Float off the broadcasts in #RoseParade2023 was not intentional. Hearing a float in front of them broke down and threw off timing. By the time it was up and running again broadcast window had run out,” Trotta tweeted.

While this explanation makes logical sense, it’s not frustrating for fans or the governing body itself. A statement from the Rose Bowl Parade organizers also confirmed that the air-time allotted for the NASCAR float ran out because they missed the schedule after another float collapsed midway through.

Larry McReynolds slams NBC for snubbing NASCAR float at Rose Bowl Parade

Just like every other fan, two-time Daytona 500-winning crew chief Larry McReynolds watched the Rose Bowl Parade and was left upset by the snub. Speaking after the parade on his SiriusXM show, McReynolds spoke up for the most frustrated fans who specifically tuned in to watch the float.

“The parade is basically over and Tanya Tucker is singing right now in the middle of the street. And I realize there’s commercial breaks with 80-something floats. But I’m watching NBC and NBC is a partner with NASCAR and we’re headed into the 75th anniversary of NASCAR and we did not see the NASCAR float on the NBC broadcast,” McReynolds said.

The 63-year-old did not hold back his feelings about the NBC snub.

“I guess I’m disappointed. I realize – I’ve been in TV for a long time. You’ve got commercials. But it’s the NASCAR float and you’re a NASCAR partner and it’s the 75th anniversary and you did not show the NASCAR float,” he added.

