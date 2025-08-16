Why Trackhouse Racing might team up with Honda if the brand joins NASCAR

Trackhouse Racing has come up as a possible landing spot if Honda joins NASCAR, a move that officials say is reportedly getting close. According to reports, NASCAR EVP John Probst told Sports Business Journal that the series is in advanced talks with another manufacturer.

Ram has already confirmed a return in 2026 under Stellantis, but Honda is the brand most often linked to becoming NASCAR’s fifth OEM. Trackhouse has built a reputation for strategic partnerships. It currently competes in NASCAR and MotoGP.

In MotoGP, Honda is already an OEM, and the Concord based team runs a Japanese rider on one of its bikes. This existing connection could form a natural bridge if Honda joins NASCAR. Manufacturers prefer teams with proven technical ability, marketing reach, and brand synergy. The Concord based team checks all those boxes.

Trackhouse has also shown a willingness to make bold moves. Since entering NASCAR, it has expanded to multiple full-time Cup entries, signed top drivers, and pursued global motorsports ventures.

If Honda commits to NASCAR, it would need a partner that can represent its brand on and off the track while competing for wins. Trackhouse’s track record suggests it could deliver. Honda’s U.S. motorsports manager, Chuck Schifsky, told SBJ,

“Honda continues to explore multiple options for our future endeavors in U.S. motorsport. We have no news to share at this time.”

While not a confirmation, this shows that the company is actively evaluating opportunities. Justin Marks owned team also offers Honda something else, a young but already successful NASCAR program.

The team has won races, made the playoffs, and gained national attention through unique marketing campaigns. That kind of spotlight would help Honda stand out immediately in NASCAR’s competitive environment.

Ram’s announcement marks NASCAR’s first new OEM since Toyota joined in 2004. Stellantis will start in the Truck Series in 2026 before likely moving to the Cup Series in 2027.

Honda could follow a similar approach or try to debut directly in the Cup Series. NASCAR officials, including Steve Phelps and John Probst, have expressed confidence that a fifth OEM will arrive sooner rather than later.

Trackhouse misses rare all-top-ten finish at Watkins Glen

Trackhouse Racing came close to achieving a rare feat during the last Cup race at Watkins Glen International: placing all four of its cars in the top ten. That goal slipped away after a pre-race injury to 19-year-old Connor Zilisch.

Zilisch, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series points leader, suffered a broken collarbone on August 9 during post-race celebrations at Watkins Glen. He fell in what teammate Shane van Gisbergen jokingly described as “gymnastics.” Medical staff treated him at the track before transferring him to a hospital.

Tests showed no head or neck injuries, but the collarbone fracture ruled him out of Sunday’s Cup race. Trackhouse decided not to field a replacement driver.

Despite Zilisch’s absence, the rest of the team delivered strong results. Van Gisbergen won the race, with Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain both finishing inside the top ten. Ahead of the next event at Richmond Raceway, van Gisbergen reflected on the missed opportunity. Motorsport reporter Peter Stratta shared the New Zealander’s comment on X,

“It was really cool to see 3 @TeamTrackhouse cars in the top-10 last week, it could’ve been 4 if @ConnorZilisch didn’t do gymnastics!”

Peter Stratta @peterstratta “It was really cool to see 3 @TeamTrackhouse cars in the top-10 last week, it could’ve been 4 if @ConnorZilisch didn’t do gymnastics!” @shanevg97 is taking questions a week after his fourth win of 2025 from @WGI. #NASCAR

The 2025 season has been a breakout year for van Gisbergen in the Cup Series. Driving the No. 88 Chevrolet for Trackhouse, he has scored four wins, five top-10 finishes, and three poles in 24 races.

