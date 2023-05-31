Will Chase Elliott qualify for the playoffs if Corey LaJoie wins a NASCAR race with the #9 Chevy?

NASCAR fans have been treated to an interesting turn of events this week in the aftermath of the Coca-Cola 600, which has seen Chase Elliott being suspended for one race in the 2023 season.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver, who already missed out on a decent chunk of the opening races during the 2023 season, will now see yet another race while sitting on the sidelines.

The governing body's decisions came in on Tuesday this week after a close examination of the incident between the Dawsonville, Georgia native and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The duo was seen racing for position during the 600-mile-long race when Hamlin crowded Elliott up the track and caused him to hit the wall.

With now a suspension and fellow Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie confirmed to run in the #9 Chevy after the announcement of his suspension, Chase Elliott's 2023 playoff bid could not have taken a worse turn.

If LaJoie manages to win on his single appearance in Elliott's machinery, it will make Elliott's entry into the playoffs harder, while the #9 car will advance into the owners' playoffs separately.

At the moment, as the points table sits after Charlotte, both Elliott and LaJoie need to either win a race or accumulate playoff points in order to advance for a shot at the 2023 championship. Explaining whether Chase Elliott will benefit or lose out from this situation, notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the simplest answer, writing:

"For those asking, if LaJoie wins in No. 9 car, he makes the drivers championship playoffs (Chase would have to earn his way in with a win or by pts) while the HMS No. 9 car would be in owners playoffs. The bonus $$ for end of season based entirely on owner finish, not driver."

Brad Keselowski reacts to Chase Elliott receiving a one-race ban after incident at Charlotte

Owner-operator in the NASCAR Cup Series, Brad Keselowski felt the governing body's decision was clear as to why it was taken as the RFK Racing driver and co-owner elaborated on FOX Sports' RaceHub show recently. He said:

"I think NASCAR made the decision off the data. The data is kinda clear, it's subjective for the first time in a long time NASCAR has real key evidence. They saw the #9 car tunr the wheel hard to the left."

Chase Elliott will be returning to his ways at Sonoma Raceway for the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

