Denny Hamlin will most certainly receive a NASCAR waiver if he misses this weekend's race in Mexico City. The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran made it clear during a NASCAR Radio interview that he's prepared to skip the Viva Mexico 250 should his fiancée, Jordan Fish, not deliver in time.

Section 17.6.2.1 of the NASCAR Rule Book suggests that a driver must attempt to qualify for every point race in the regular season to remain playoff-eligible. However, section 12.3.2.1.A of the rule book permits the sanctioning body to grant exemptions for medical or other personal reasons.

These waivers are not automatic but are typically given for injury, illness or significant life events, such as childbirth. Hamlin's case would fall under the third category. His eligibility for the postseason would be safe under the waiver rules, provided he formally applies for one.

"I said from the very beginning, if she hasn't had it by the time I need to leave for Mexico, then I'm not going to go to Mexico. I think that that's the proper thing to do. But really, just letting her (Jordan Fish) call the shots," Hamlin confirmed on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Before the 2025 season, NASCAR explicitly listed the birth of a child as a legitimate ground for requesting a waiver without penalty. Missing the race would cost Denny Hamlin one of 26 regular-season starts, but not his three race wins, 18 playoff points or postseason berth.

As FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass noted, NASCAR has shown consistent precedent in these matters. In his absence, Ryan Truex, younger brother of Cup veteran Martin Truex Jr. and a three-time Xfinity race winner will drive the No. 11 Toyota Camry in NASCAR's first international race in Mexico, after six decades.

Hamlin last missed a points race in 2013, and while such decisions are rare, NASCAR has handled similar instances before. Most recently, Hendrick Motorsports drivers Chase Elliott (injury and suspension) and Alex Bowman (back injury) were granted waivers in 2023.

Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish patiently waiting for their first son

Taylor hugs her father Denny Hamlin and mother Jordan Fish before the Duck Commander 500 at Texas. Source: Imagn

Jordan Fish was originally due to deliver their third child on June 1, and the couple has been on baby watch for the last two weeks. Ryan Truex has been on standby at both Nashville and Michigan as Fish neared her due date. Ultimately, the birth didn't occur, allowing Denny Hamlin to suit up and make the most of it at Michigan.

Hamlin made it clear that he will prioritize family this weekend, as the couple are in no hurry for their third child.

"When her body and her mind says that it's time, then that's what we'll do. And ultimately, I need to be there for her, during, post (birth) and all those things. Just going to make sure I spend the proper time with her, and obviously the racing will come second this week," Hamlin added (via SiriusXM).

The arrival of this baby will be Hamlin and Fish's first son. They have two daughters Taylor and Molly, who are equally excited for their sibling.

The 44-year-old put on a fuel-saving masterclass last Sunday, to snatch his third win of the season from the hands of William Byron. Already qualified for the 2025 playoffs, Denny Hamlin currently sits third in the regular-season standings, 82 points behind leader Byron.

Anurup Chakraborty

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

