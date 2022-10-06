William Byron claims his 'one week at a time' approach has been fruitful this NASCAR season

The driver of the #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, William Byron sits 11 points below the cut-off line for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8. After on-track incidents with Denny Hamlin resulted in the Charlotte, North Carolina native receiving penalties that dropped him several spots on the playoff standings table, Byron has been scrambling to advance to the next round ever since.

Hendrick Motorsports is set to appeal the penalties from last week, the result of which is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, the 24-year-old seems to be focussing on the job at hand, which is ensuring he manages to bag as many points as possible. With the #24 crew's strong road course performances over the years, William Byron looks confident heading into the Bank of America Roval 400. He elaborated on how he has been focussing on racing week-by-week and said:

“We’re (Rudy Fugle, Crew Chief) not worrying about races past the one that comes up next. I think it’s been working pretty well so far since we have the second-best average finish in the playoffs right now. We’ve done a good job of showing up, having speed, and executing a good race while minimizing any mistakes. Would we like to be in a better position heading into a cutoff race? Yeah, of course. We can’t worry about the what-ifs. We just need to go out and do our jobs the best we can.”

With William Byron having led the second-most laps of his team in the current season, the hometown hero looks set to race on the 17 twists and turns of the Charlotte Roval.

William Byron's crew chief outlines the #24 crew's expectations heading into Charlotte

William Byron's crew chief, Rudy Fugle, spoke to the media about what he thinks the team should expect out of next weekend's road course race at Charlotte Roval. The Livonia, New York native, spoke on how prior testing experiences at the road course will not necessarily translate into an upper hand for the team and said:

“Even though we tested at the (Charlotte) ROVAL in the Next Gen car, I’m not sure there’s much that’s going to translate from that test since it was so long ago and we’ve made so many changes to the car since then. I think the biggest unknown will be in regard to tires. We’ll be running road course tires for the race. With part of the track being on the oval, we don’t know what to expect from tire fall-off and grip levels in that part of the track.”

Watch the final NASCAR Round of 12 race go live this Sunday from Charlotte Roval at 2:00 pm ET.

