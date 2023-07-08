William Byron gets new primary sponsor for Bristol and Las Vegas playoff races 

Hendrick Motorsports announced that Relay Payments has joined William Byron’s #24 Chevrolet Camaro as a primary sponsor for two NASCAR Cup Series playoff races in the ongoing season.

According to a press release from the team, the fintech company that strives to modernize and streamline payments for the transportation, logistics and supply chain industries will adorn the #24 Chevrolet Camaro at Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 16 and South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 15.

As a part of the announcement, Hendrick Motorsports revealed the scheme on social media that Byron will use in playoff races. His #24 car features a black scheme with green door numbers. The Relay Payments’ logo is displayed on the hood and on the lower quarter panel.

The purpose of the sponsorship is to increase the awareness of hauler drivers of Hendrick Motorsports.

In a statement, Jeff Gordon, the vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports states that the truck drivers are important part of NASCAR and said:

“Truck drivers are the unsung heroes of our industry. The race cars Hendrick Motorsports fields each weekend are driven hundreds or thousands of miles to the racetrack to compete in front of our amazing fans. But truck drivers are vital to many industries, and the efficiency of Relay helps deliver products and services to businesses and customers in a quicker manner that benefits a lot of people. Hendrick Motorsports is of the same mindset – be the first to the finish line.”

“I’m happy to be able to partner with Relay” – William Byron

Despite a 60-point penalty earlier this season, William Byron had a great season, winning three races in the first-half of the 2023 Cup season. He currently sits at second place in the points table with 582 points just nine points behind points table leader Martin Truex Jr.

In a statement, Byron said:

“Our truck drivers are crucial members of our race teams. They’re responsible for getting our race cars and equipment to and from the racetrack every weekend throughout the longest season in sports. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to race. I’m happy to be able to partner with Relay, which values and understands the importance of truck drivers as much as we do.”

Relay Payments will also serve as associate sponsor for the William Byron’s car for the remainder of the season starting with this weekend’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Poll : 0 votes