NASCAR 2023 points standings after Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course

Eighteen races have already taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen became the 12th different winner of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series this season after emerging victorious on his debut at the first-ever Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course on Sunday (July 2).
In a rain-shortened Chicago race, van Gisbergen took the lead from Justin Haley with five laps to go and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.
Despite finishing P32 at Chicago Street Course, Martin Truex Jr. was awarded with 15 points and maintained the top spot on the points table. He had a nine-point lead over William Byron, who had 591 points, two wins, and six top-five finishes.
Denny Hamlin, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P11 in the race. He gained 26 points and stands in 11th place on the points table with 538 points from one win and five top-five finishes.
NASCAR points table after 2023 Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course
Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 18 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:
- Martin Truex Jr. - 591
- William Byron - 582
- Ross Chastain - 573
- Christopher Bell - 570
- Kyle Busch - 560
- Denny Hamlin - 538
- Kevin Harvick - 523
- Kyle Larson - 521
- Ryan Blaney - 506
- Joey Logano - 491
- Chris Buescher - 476
- Tyler Reddick - 463
- Brad Keselowski - 463
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 418
- Bubba Wallace - 387
- Ty Gibbs - 378
- Daniel Suarez - 372
- Michael McDowell - 368
- AJ Allmendinger - 354
- Alex Bowman - 352
- Justin Haley - 333
- Austin Cindric - 333
- Corey LaJoie - 331
- Chase Elliott - 323
- Ryan Preece - 312
- Todd Gilliland - 299
- Aric Almirola - 297
- Austin Dillon - 248
- Harrison Burton - 242
- Erik Jones - 241
- Chase Briscoe - 207
- Noah Gragson - 166
- Ty Dillon - 153
- Bj Mcleod - 88
- Cody Ware - 65
- Shane Van Gisbergen - 55
- Jenson Button - 36
- Travis Pastrana - 26
- Jordan Taylor - 16
- Andy Lally - 13
- Jimmie Johnson - 12
- Ryan Newman - 9
- Conor Daly - 9
- Kimi Raikkonen - 8
Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 9.