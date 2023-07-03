Create

NASCAR 2023 points standings after Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 03, 2023 12:11 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220

Eighteen races have already taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen became the 12th different winner of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series this season after emerging victorious on his debut at the first-ever Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course on Sunday (July 2).

In a rain-shortened Chicago race, van Gisbergen took the lead from Justin Haley with five laps to go and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

SHANE VAN GISBERGEN TO THE LEAD!IT'S HIS FIRST NASCAR RACE! https://t.co/Vm1q6FAop6

Despite finishing P32 at Chicago Street Course, Martin Truex Jr. was awarded with 15 points and maintained the top spot on the points table. He had a nine-point lead over William Byron, who had 591 points, two wins, and six top-five finishes.

Cup points grid (8 to go): Byron-3w, Busch-3w, Truex-2w, Larson-2w, Chastain-1w, Bell-1w, Hamlin-1w, Blaney-1w, Logano-1w, Reddick11w, Stenhouse-1w, Harvick +151, Buescher +104, Keselowski +91, Wallace +15, Gibbs +6, Suarez -6, McDowell -10, Allmendinger -24, Bowman -26 https://t.co/wsluZ0ZTCP

Denny Hamlin, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P11 in the race. He gained 26 points and stands in 11th place on the points table with 538 points from one win and five top-five finishes.

NASCAR points table after 2023 Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 18 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

  1. Martin Truex Jr. - 591
  2. William Byron - 582
  3. Ross Chastain - 573
  4. Christopher Bell - 570
  5. Kyle Busch - 560
  6. Denny Hamlin - 538
  7. Kevin Harvick - 523
  8. Kyle Larson - 521
  9. Ryan Blaney - 506
  10. Joey Logano - 491
  11. Chris Buescher - 476
  12. Tyler Reddick - 463
  13. Brad Keselowski - 463
  14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 418
  15. Bubba Wallace - 387
  16. Ty Gibbs - 378
  17. Daniel Suarez - 372
  18. Michael McDowell - 368
  19. AJ Allmendinger - 354
  20. Alex Bowman - 352
  21. Justin Haley - 333
  22. Austin Cindric - 333
  23. Corey LaJoie - 331
  24. Chase Elliott - 323
  25. Ryan Preece - 312
  26. Todd Gilliland - 299
  27. Aric Almirola - 297
  28. Austin Dillon - 248
  29. Harrison Burton - 242
  30. Erik Jones - 241
  31. Chase Briscoe - 207
  32. Noah Gragson - 166
  33. Ty Dillon - 153
  34. Bj Mcleod - 88
  35. Cody Ware - 65
  36. Shane Van Gisbergen - 55
  37. Jenson Button - 36
  38. Travis Pastrana - 26
  39. Jordan Taylor - 16
  40. Andy Lally - 13
  41. Jimmie Johnson - 12
  42. Ryan Newman - 9
  43. Conor Daly - 9
  44. Kimi Raikkonen - 8

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 9.

