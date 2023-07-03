NASCAR 2023 points standings after Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course

Eighteen races have already taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Trackhouse Racing driver Shane van Gisbergen became the 12th different winner of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series this season after emerging victorious on his debut at the first-ever Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course on Sunday (July 2).

In a rain-shortened Chicago race, van Gisbergen took the lead from Justin Haley with five laps to go and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

Despite finishing P32 at Chicago Street Course, Martin Truex Jr. was awarded with 15 points and maintained the top spot on the points table. He had a nine-point lead over William Byron, who had 591 points, two wins, and six top-five finishes.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Cup points grid (8 to go): Byron-3w, Busch-3w, Truex-2w, Larson-2w, Chastain-1w, Bell-1w, Hamlin-1w, Blaney-1w, Logano-1w, Reddick11w, Stenhouse-1w, Harvick +151, Buescher +104, Keselowski +91, Wallace +15, Gibbs +6, Suarez -6, McDowell -10, Allmendinger -24, Bowman -26 Cup points grid (8 to go): Byron-3w, Busch-3w, Truex-2w, Larson-2w, Chastain-1w, Bell-1w, Hamlin-1w, Blaney-1w, Logano-1w, Reddick11w, Stenhouse-1w, Harvick +151, Buescher +104, Keselowski +91, Wallace +15, Gibbs +6, Suarez -6, McDowell -10, Allmendinger -24, Bowman -26 https://t.co/wsluZ0ZTCP

Denny Hamlin, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P11 in the race. He gained 26 points and stands in 11th place on the points table with 538 points from one win and five top-five finishes.

NASCAR points table after 2023 Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 18 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

Martin Truex Jr. - 591 William Byron - 582 Ross Chastain - 573 Christopher Bell - 570 Kyle Busch - 560 Denny Hamlin - 538 Kevin Harvick - 523 Kyle Larson - 521 Ryan Blaney - 506 Joey Logano - 491 Chris Buescher - 476 Tyler Reddick - 463 Brad Keselowski - 463 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 418 Bubba Wallace - 387 Ty Gibbs - 378 Daniel Suarez - 372 Michael McDowell - 368 AJ Allmendinger - 354 Alex Bowman - 352 Justin Haley - 333 Austin Cindric - 333 Corey LaJoie - 331 Chase Elliott - 323 Ryan Preece - 312 Todd Gilliland - 299 Aric Almirola - 297 Austin Dillon - 248 Harrison Burton - 242 Erik Jones - 241 Chase Briscoe - 207 Noah Gragson - 166 Ty Dillon - 153 Bj Mcleod - 88 Cody Ware - 65 Shane Van Gisbergen - 55 Jenson Button - 36 Travis Pastrana - 26 Jordan Taylor - 16 Andy Lally - 13 Jimmie Johnson - 12 Ryan Newman - 9 Conor Daly - 9 Kimi Raikkonen - 8

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 9.

