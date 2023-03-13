William Byron holds off teammate Kyle Larson to clinch back-to-back victories at Phoenix

NASCAR's first visit of the year to the arid desert of Avondale, Arizona has crowned Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron as the newest back-to-back winner in the Cup Series. Coming off a trip to Victory Lane in Sin City last weekend, the #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver was seen battling teammate Kyle Larson multiple times during the race, edging the #5 Chevrolet driver on the last restart in overtime.

Cars from Rick Hendrick's team were the ones to beat at Phoenix Raceway as 265 of the 317 laps were led by drivers from the Charlotte, North Carolina-based racing outfit. A resurgent Kevin Harvick was seen mixing in with the frontrunners in the final stage when a late caution flag for Harrison Burton saw him drop to 7th place after the pit stop cycle.

Meanwhile, William Byron at the front battled for the lead with Larson along with Tyler Reddick and Ross Chastain waiting to pick up the pieces. The 25-year-old, who is in his sixth NASCAR Cup Series season this year, was seen without a win in 30 races before his performances in Las Vegas and Phoenix. With United Rentals Work United 500 marking the end of the West Swing Races, Byron looked back at his day under the sun and said:

"We've done a good job to put ourselves in those positions on the front row with a shot at the end. When you have that level of commitment that you know you have on a green-white-checkered (in overtime) to come out the other side, it's either going to go really good or not."

Watch William Byron try and keep his form going next weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

William Byron elaborates on racing dynamic between himself and Kyle Larson at Phoenix

Having already taken a trip to Victory Lane in Las Vegas last weekend, William Byron's tactics while fighting for the lead at Phoenix Raceway were much more measured than what was apparent to the viewers. The Charlotte, North Carolina native talked about what he thought about himself and his teammates' current position in the grand scheme of the playoffs, and said:

"My situation having a win, him not having a win yet — I assumed he would be more aggressive. I have a lot of trust in Kyle. He's an amazing driver. We've gotten to know each other off the track. I feel like we always communicate well."

NASCAR heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway next weekend for Ambetter Health 400, officially putting an end to the sport's tour of the west coast.

