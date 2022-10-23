William Byron doesn't 'need to do anything drastic' for upcoming NASCAR race this weekend

William Byron, the driver of the #24 Chevrolet, will be filled with a lot of confidence going into the second race of Round of 8 at Homestead-Miami Speedway as the defending champion of the track. Byron took the checkered flag last year at this venue during the regular season race.

Speaking about his expectations at Homestead-Miami Speedway, William Byron stated that he is excited to return to the track where he has secured the win but admitted that a lot has changed since the last time. He also said that he is six points below the elimination line and does not need to do anything extreme during the race.

Byron said:

“I’m excited to get back to Homestead-Miami (Speedway) this weekend. Obviously, the last time we raced there we got the win, but a lot has changed since then. We did test there about a month ago with the Next Gen car and it went really well. We’re only a few points outside the cutline, so we don’t need to do anything drastic during the race either. We just need to show up, execute everything we can control and maximize all the points we can.”

William Byron stands sixth in the playoff standings, six points below the cut-off line, and desperately needs a win in any of the remaining two races in Round of 8 to lock his spot into the Championship 4 event.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native will return to the track this weekend, where he has a good track record. He has made four appearances in the Cup Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway, securing one win, one top-five finish, and two top-ten finishes, with an average finish of 18.250.

William Byron won his first pole of the 2022 NASCAR season at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Driving the #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, William Byron won the pole for Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday’s qualifying race. He held off Christopher Bell and teammate Chase Elliott to win his pole of the season at a speed of 166.389 mph. It was the first pole since Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2021 and, overall, the seventh pole of his Cup career.

Byron is followed by Bell, Elliott, John Hunter Nemechek, and Kyle Larson rounding out the top five.

Catch William Byron and other drivers at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

