William Byron revives Jeff Gordon's iconic livery for the Cup Series Race at Darlington Raceway

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron has been in great form recently. The 24-year-old driver managed to visit Victory Lane in Martinsville for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400.

NASCAR leaves Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee to visit Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama for this weekend's GEICO 500. This marks a change in pace for drivers and teams after racing on short-tracks.

Talladega Superspeedway @TALLADEGA



TALLADEGA by-the-numbers nas.cr/3L4GopI In one of @NASCAR 's most competitive seasons to date, will we see more records broken this weekend?TALLADEGA by-the-numbers In one of @NASCAR's most competitive seasons to date, will we see more records broken this weekend? TALLADEGA by-the-numbers 📰 nas.cr/3L4GopI https://t.co/CXyYUfNuGG

The build-up to the weekend in Lincoln, Alabama has also fired up the teams in their race to unveil new throwback-themed liveries for Darlington Raceway. The NASCAR circus heads to the 'Track Too Tough To Tame' on May 8, 2022.

This gave William Byron the opportunity to showcase his new livery for Darlington. The driver re-tweeted Axalta Racing's tweet showing the livery and wrote:

"This paint scheme was special for me as a Hendrick fan. I saw Jeff win races in person that year and it fueled my passion for racing. Can’t wait to race it myself this year with the 24 team!"

See the tweet below:

William Byron @WilliamByron Axalta Racing @AxaltaRacing



We’re excited for @williambyron to bring this iconic scheme back to life at Darlington! #NASCARThrowback 2007 was a special year of memorable moments and milestone wins for @JeffGordonWeb and the No. 24.We’re excited for @williambyron to bring this iconic scheme back to life at Darlington! 2007 was a special year of memorable moments and milestone wins for @JeffGordonWeb and the No. 24. We’re excited for @williambyron to bring this iconic scheme back to life at Darlington! 🔥 #NASCARThrowback https://t.co/58u6ruVmod This paint scheme was special for me as a Hendrick fan. I saw Jeff win races in person that year and it fueled my passion for racing. Can’t wait to race it myself this year with the 24 team! twitter.com/AxaltaRacing/s… This paint scheme was special for me as a Hendrick fan. I saw Jeff win races in person that year and it fueled my passion for racing. Can’t wait to race it myself this year with the 24 team! twitter.com/AxaltaRacing/s…

Byron looked back at Jeff Gordon's livery and fondly remembered him watching Gordon win as a child.

William Byron's betting odds for the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Hendrick Motorsports driver and Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 winner William Byron had an under-the-radar race last time out at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The 24-year-old driver finished in 18th place in the Food City Dirt Race. Byron is an amateur at racing on a loose surface, as he has minimal experience racing on dirt.

However, this Sunday's GEICO 500 should play to the Charlotte, North Carolina native's strengths as NASCAR heads to Talladega Superspeedway. Byron sits in the middle of the opening betting odds table in 12th place with a +1800 chance of winning.

Team Penke's Ryan Blaney tops the table with a +1000 chance of winning. It remains to be seen how drivers will adapt to the completely different driving styles of Talladega after the loose surface of Bristol.

Edited by Adam Dickson