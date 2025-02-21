William Byron’s ex-girlfriend shares one thing that's “bad for the bank account” but “good for the soul”

William Byron's ex-girlfriend, Erin Blaney, took to social media to champion a brand suited for retail therapy, which she claimed was "good for the soul." However, Blaney warned her followers that shopping there would break the bank.

Byron, the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro driver, reportedly began dating Erin Blaney in October 2019. Recently, rumors have claimed the two broke up after they unfollowed each other on social media last year.

In an Instagram post, Erin Blaney, the sister of 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, shared about treating herself with retail therapy through Anthropologie. She wrote:

"Sometimes @anthropologie retail therapy is exactly what's needed. Bad for the bank account. Good for the soul."

Erin Blaney's Instagram story - Source: @erinblaney on IG

Founded in 1992, Anthropologie is a retail company offering lifestyle products, including clothing, accessories, and home decor, among others. The Pennsylvania-based company operates over 200 stores globally.

Looking at the post, Erin Blaney appeared to get a scented candle and a small beaded bag.

Meanwhile, William Byron recently returned to action on the racetrack. The Hendrick Motorsports driver kicked off the 2025 season with a bang after winning the Daytona 500 for the second consecutive year. He benefited from a late wreck that took out race leaders Denny Hamlin and Cole Custer.

Byron crossed the finish line first ahead of four Toyota drivers led by Tyler Reddick and Jimmie Johnson, respectively. Meanwhile, Ryan Blaney finished seventh and secured the top seed in the standings after scoring points throughout the Daytona Speedweek.

William Byron addresses rumors about Sabrina Carpenter with invite to NASCAR race

Following a back-to-back Daytona 500 victory, William Byron was rumored to be dating American singer Sabrina Carpenter. He allegedly commented "Hi" on Carpneter's IG post but the Hendrick Motorsports driver has since turned down the rumor.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Byron said that the comment was from a parody account imitating him. He played along with the joke, even inviting the pop star to a NASCAR race, suggesting it would be fun.

"They do a really good job with Photoshop nowadays so it was a good parody account. It's like that NBA Centel account. They did a good job," the 27-year-old NASCAR driver said.

He added:

"Maybe we can get her out to a race or something, that would be great. Or I can get to a show. That would be fun."

When asked if he had a message for Sabrina Carpenter, he replied:

"I don't know. Her music's pretty good."

William Byron won the 2025 Daytona 500 - Source: Imagn

William Byron is set to enter the 2024 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday. The race will be the first of two stops at AMS, with the latter scheduled for late June.

For the race on Sunday, the green flag will wave at 3:00 p.m. ET. Fox Sports will cover the 260-lap event around the 1.5-mile oval track.

