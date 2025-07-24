William Byron's spotter leaves Ty Majeski's corner as Ryan Preece's signal-caller steps in

Branden Lines, who had been Ty Majeski's spotter, has stepped away from his Truck Series role to focus solely on William Byron's Cup Series campaign. In this key reshuffle ahead of the Craftsman Truck Series' return, defending champion Majeski will have a new voice guiding him at Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP).

Replacing him atop the spotter stand for Majeski will be Brandon Wilkinson - Ryan Preece's spotter in the Cup Series - who will now pull double duty this weekend as both Preece and Majeski battle for postseason positions in their respective series. The change comes as the Truck Series resumes for the TSport 200 at IRP after a nearly month-long pause.

The update was reported by FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass in an X post:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass LINK Ty Majeski has a new spotter starting this weekend. Brandon Wilkinson (who spots for Ryan Preece in Cup) replacing Branden Lines (who spots for William Byron in Cup). @NASCARONFOX

The Truck race will precede the triple-header weekend that also includes the Xfinity Series' Pennzoil 250 and the much-anticipated Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Ty Majeski enters the TSport 200 looking for his third victory on the trot after winning in 2023 and 2024. Seven drivers have already qualified for the playoffs, and Majeski holds the final transfer spot in the standings. He sits eighth, 38 points above Jake Garcia in ninth and needs a win to seal his postseason berth.

William Byron (51) and Ty Majeski (98) during the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Bristol. Source: Getty

Meanwhile, for Wilkinson, it's a weekend of tactical demands. He'll need to balance the playoff aspirations of Ryan Preece, who's 16 points below the Cup Series cutline, with Majeski's tight grip on the Truck Series bubble. Branden Lines, in turn, redirects his focus entirely to William Byron, whose Cup campaign enters a critical five-race stretch before the playoffs.

William Byron's Brickyard bid and battle for the regular season title

Kyle Larson (5), Chase Elliott (9), and William Byron (24) during the 2022 Daytona Duel 1. Source: Imagn

After leading the regular season standings for nearly four consecutive months, William Byron's grip at the top has finally loosened. He has finished 27th or worse in five of the last six races, which has opened the door for Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott to surge past him.

Elliott, with a remarkable run of all 21 finishes inside the top 20 this season, now leads the standings with 702 points. Byron trails in second with 686, just ahead of Kyle Larson, the defending Indy winner. The Brickyard 400 now looms large.

For Byron, it's a chance to reverse course at a track where his form hasn't been strong, especially with an average finish of 25.33 over the last six races ranks 31st among full-time drivers. Still, Hendrick Motorsports has won four of the last ten Brickyard 400s, offering hope that a team turnaround could elevate Byron's title bid.

