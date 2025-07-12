William Sawalich names one race that had a crazier finish than his thrilling three-wide Sonoma victory

William Sawalich, the winner of the ARCA race at Sonoma Raceway, shared another race that had the drama of the finish at Sonoma. He called his finish at Elko Speedway to be similarly dramatic.

Ad

Sawalich’s exciting three-wide finish occurred during the ARCA race at Sonoma Raceway, where he exhibited great skill and composure. It was an unstable dynamic with some drama attached to a final lap that involved Sawalich in a memorable side-by-side battle with two other competitors - making for a thrilling three-wide finish for the win.

The conclusion of the race at Sonoma is well-known not only for being the closest finish ever at the track, but the way that Sawalich made moves late to position himself for victory showed maturity and racecraft beyond his years.

Ad

Trending

This accomplishment has added to Sawalich's positive momentum as an emerging talent in NASCAR's developmental series, and now it shows he can perform under pressure and succeed in tight and competitive situations.

Sawalich said via Speedway Digest:

"Yes, Elko last year. I think it was the closest I could finish. I don't really know, but that was a good finish. This was a little more dramatic than it needed to be for sure. I think his nose was at my door, so I knew I had it, as long as I didn't do something stupid." (1:30 onwards)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The finish was not only a testament to Sawalich’s ability and determination, the impressive victory also broke a 37-year-old Sonoma record set by his mentor Kevin Harvick. The closest Harvick finish was 0.154 seconds in 1998, and Sawalich’s 0.066-second victory smashed that record, making the historic race even more special.

William Sawalich on his performance and Truck prior to Atlanta race

William Sawalich gave a candid assessment of his performance and truck at the 2025 Atlanta Motor Speedway race back in February 2025, admitting that his car was slow. Starting 22nd in his #1 Chevrolet Silverado for TRICON Garage, he was running around 15th place with 62 laps remaining when he was involved in a multi-car crash on lap 78.

Ad

"We were slow, we were not good... But yeah, we've got a few things to figure out for the #1 truck but, yeah, I guess we'll figure it out in Vegas," William Sawalich said to Peter Stratta for ABC45 News. (min 0:43 onward)

"I definitely wasn't past it yet (the chaos from Caruth's crash) but I think the 18 just took me... it is what it is. We weren't having the greatest day out there but we were making the most of it and that's all that matters, and just learning for the next race."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The crash was triggered by Rajah Caruth losing control and hitting the wall, which caused chaos on the track. While trying to avoid the incident by moving to the apron, William Sawalich was hit from behind by Tyler Ankrum’s #18 truck, which ended his race prematurely.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.