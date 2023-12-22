William Sawalich set to race in NASCAR Truck Series with Tricon Garage again

William Sawalich, the defending ARCA Menards Series East champion has expanded his racing schedule, returning to the Tricon Garage for the partial 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season. This will mark his second consecutive season as a part-time driver in the #1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, a fifth entry of Tricon Garage in the series.

The 17-year-old driver has made six Truck Series starts in the 2023 season. He made his NASCAR debut in the Truck Series at Martinsville Speedway and finished at ninth place. During his six races schedule, he scored two more top-10 finishes at Richmond and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park respectively.

On Thursday (December 22), Tricon Garage made the official announcement:

“In addition to his ARCA and Xfinity Series schedule, @WilliamSawalich is BACK for an expanded @NASCAR_Trucks slate in 2024!”

William Sawalich will race in nine Truck events while driving the #1 Tricon Garage entry. He will make his first starts of the 2024 Truck Series campaign at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 16.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota native will return to the #1 Truck at Martinsville Speedway (April 5), followed by Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (July 19), Richmond Raceway (Aug. 10), Milwaukee Mile (Aug. 25), Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 19), Homestead-Miami Speedway (Oct. 26), Martinsville Speedway (Nov. 1) and championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway (Nov. 8).

William Sawalich “excited to be back” at Tricon Garage for another Truck Series season

The 17-year-old breakout star in the ARCA Menards Series and a member of the Toyota Driver Development (T2D) program elaborated on his feelings on returning to the #1 Tricon team for another partial NASCAR Truck Series season. He is excited and confident for another successful Truck season.

In a team press release, Sawalich said:

“I am excited to be back with the No. 1 team in 2024,” said Sawalich, the 2023 ARCA Menards Series East champion. “We were super consistent this past season and I am looking forward to repeating that with my group of guys. I am confident it will be another successful year with TRICON.”

William Sawalich’s 2024 schedule will also include full-time ride in the ARCA Menards Series East behind the wheel of the #18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing and three Xfinity Series starts with JGR in 2024. He will make his Xfinity debut at Homestead-Miami Speedway.