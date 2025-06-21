Winston-Salem sets one condition for joining NASCAR’s $1M Bowman Gray Stadium upgrade plan

Winston-Salem has proposed a five-year racing deal with NASCAR in exchange for a $1M upgrade plan for the Bowman Gray Stadium. The venue hosted this year's inaugural exhibition event, The Cookout Clash, but the new deal would ensure at least one regular season event from the sport's three National Series: Cup, Xfinity, or the Craftsman Truck.

On Monday, June 16, the city council voted to allocate $1M for a new scoreboard, but under the condition that NASCAR would race on the historic short track for a five-year period. While the city owns the facility, NASCAR took over racing operations under a lease through 2050 by acquiring Winston Salem Speedway Inc. in March 2024.

On Friday, June 20, Winston-Salem Assistant City Manager Ben Rowe announced the news in an email, writing,

"City management currently is working with NASCAR officials on drafting the agreement."

The quarter-mile short track has hosted 28 Cup Series events from 1958 to 1971. The series' return to the venue in 2025 saw Chase Elliot dominate the field by leading 171 of 200 laps. The non-points paying race followed a major facility upgrade in January, including a new lighting system and the installation of SAFER barriers and protective catch fences.

