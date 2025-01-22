"Wish I could change a couple things": Ricky Stenhouse Jr. makes his feelings known after controversial Chili Bowl incident

NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has reflected on his performance in the Chili Bowl Nationals. Stenhouse Jr. narrowly missed out on the A-Main feature, performing better than most of his Cup Series competitors participating in the event.

Stenhouse Jr., a Tennessee native, drives the #47 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hyak Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series. Competing full-time, he boasts 14 career wins across NASCAR's top three divisions. His most notable achievements include back-to-back Xfinity Series championships in 2011 and 2012, securing eight of his victories in the series.

Stenhouse Jr. took to Instagram to look back at his performance in the iconic dirt midget event and the controversy caused by the on-track collision with two-time and reigning Chili Bowl champion Logan Seavey. While Seavey could not defend his title, Stenhouse Jr. congratulated his Cup Series rival Kyle Larson for his third triumph at the Chili Bowl.

Trending

"Always good being back in the @NOSenergydrink midget! Came up one spot short in the B main on Saturday. Definitely wish I could change a couple things about the week but it’s done… Congrats to @KyleLarsonRacin on number 3!" the post was captioned

Ricky Stenhouse JR.'s 2024 Cup Series campaign fell short of expectations, as he failed to secure a playoff spot. Despite the overall challenges, the 37-year-old achieved a significant highlight by winning the YellaWood 500, a playoff race. Moreover, he secured six top-10 and three top-five finishes, ending the season with an overall finish of P25.

Meanwhile, the Cup Series will return for the Daytona 500 on February 16 at 2:30 PM Eastern time. Catch the action live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

“He was supposed to be a professional race car driver”: Logan Seavey rebukes Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s “embarrassing” Chili Bowl act

The 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals was not short of controversy for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Starting in P4 in the Qualifier Slate 1, he maintained his position until Logan Seavey overtook him on the final lap. Following the race, Stenhouse Jr. collided with Seavey’s car, raising questions about the Cup driver’s intentions and igniting debate.

Logan Seavey reflected on the move by the former JTG Daugherty Racing driver in an interview with esteemed NASCAR journalist Matt Weaver. Seavey said via Weaver's X handle (1.35 onwards):

"He was supposed to be a professional race car driver and control his emotions. He has corporate sponsors and I think a lot of people should be embarrassed by that action."

Furthermore, the two-time Chili Bowl champion referenced the Mississippi native's tussle with Kyle Busch last season in the million-dollar race.

"If he's that mad, he thinks I did him that dirty, like he punched Kyle Busch in the face, a few weeks ago, like at least come talk to me, and if you still feel like it's worth fighting for then whatever, but....that engine was full throttle, his tire was in my cockpit, it's unacceptable," Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s rival added

Expand Tweet

While no official statement has come from Chili Bowl officials, Stenhouse Jr. labeled the incident as 'not ideal'.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback