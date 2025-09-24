“Wish I had a third of the confidence he has”: Corey LaJoie draws backlash for his “not entertaining” Truck Series offer remark

Former full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie recently faced backlash on X over a remark he made on the Truck Series. LaJoie was recently featured on the Stacking Pennies podcast and discussed his plans following his release from Spire Motorsports.In the 2025 season, the NASCAR driver has competed in four Cup Series races with Rick Ware Racing driving the #01 Ford Mustang Dark Horse and nine races in the Truck Series for Spire Motorsports. Following his release, LaJoie hosted the Monday episode of Stacking Pennies and claimed that he aims to start his own carbon fiber business.Additionally, Corey LaJoie highlighted that he will not compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. However, this doesn't mean LaJoie is ready to give up competing in NASCAR. He further pointed out that he will be wide open to compete in the Daytona 500. He stated (via TobyChristie.com):“I’ll entertain DAYTONA 500 offers because I think I can compete for a win in a decent car there, and made the race the hard way a couple of times. So, I think I bring some value to a team, and you could also make about a year’s worth of pay in one week. So, I’ll look at that, but yeah, like Truck Series offers, I’m not entertaining.”Following this remark, Corey LaJoie faced backlash for his remark, with one fan saying:&quot;lol I wish I had a third of the confidence he has in himself&quot;Nic 🤘🏻 @ku_uh_napLINK@joe_srigley @CoreyLaJoie lol I wish I had a third of the confidence he has in himself 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Another joined in the comments and criticized LaJoie:&quot;He has as many wins as myself in the top three series but acts like he has options&quot;Real Deal Aneil @realdealAneilLINK@joe_srigley @CoreyLaJoie He has as many wins as myself in the top three series but acts like he has optionsHere are some more reactions to the post:&quot;Bro could totally go win truck races and contend for a title but nah lol,&quot; and X user wrote.dwest @dwest___LINK@joe_srigley @CoreyLaJoie Bro could totally go win truck races and contend for a title but nah lol&quot;How many times can you bet on yourself, lose, and keep acting this way?&quot; a NASCAR enthusiast commented.Ryan (C) @rdq_33LINK@joe_srigley @CoreyLaJoie How many times can you bet on yourself, lose, and keep acting this way?&quot;bruh tf did the truck series ever do to you bro??…&quot; a motorsports fanatic questioned.DennyDeliversYT 📦 @DennyDelivers2LINK@joe_srigley @CoreyLaJoie bruh tf did the truck series ever do to you bro??… 😭😭💀💀💀&quot;So LaJoie is not going to RAM i guess,&quot; an X user commented.The Pacecar Boys @pacecarboysLINK@joe_srigley @CoreyLaJoie So LaJoie is not going to RAM i guess.Corey LaJoie has completed 276 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and has yet to secure his maiden win. He has secured four top-fives, 11 top-10s, and 71 top-20s in his decade-long career. Additionally, he has led 178 laps with an average finish of 25.73.&quot;Got handed a bogus restart penalty&quot;: Corey LaJoie got candid about his Darlington Raceway penalty that cost him multiple spotsEarlier in August 2025, Corey LaJoie competed in the Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway. However, during the 200.8-mile Truck Series race, the governing body penalized the part-time stock car racing driver, leading to a disappointing result.The Spire Motorsports driver qualified among the top ten drivers on the grid, securing ninth place. He completed the lap with a best time of 29.74 seconds and a top speed of 165.35 mph. He then moved a few spots up and finished stage two in P6.However, things went south in the race's final stage, and on lap 134 of the 147-lap race, Corey LaJoie received a penalty for violating the restart. The #77 Chevy driver was not happy with that and expressed his frustration over the penalty, saying:&quot;Would’ve been 6th, got handed a bogus restart penalty with 10 to go. On to Bristol.&quot;Corey LaJoie currently ranks 30th in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series points table with 117 points. He completed five races this season, securing four top tens and two top fives with an average finish of 9.4.