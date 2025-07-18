"Wish we would have kept that house": Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares regret over selling Florida Keys property

Dale Earnhardt Jr. opened up about selling his Key West, Florida, home and admitted that he now regrets the decision. He discussed the sale in the latest episode of the Bless Your Hardt podcast.Back in 2018, Earnhardt and his interior designer wife, Amy Earnhardt, documented the renovation of their 150-year-old Florida property as part of DIY Network's Renovation Realities. They transformed the historical home into a stylish coastal retreat.In 2020, Earnhardt listed the property for $3.7 million, and the 1,980-square-foot home eventually sold for $3 million in 2021. However, the sale has left Earnhardt wanting for more.&quot;Damn it, I regret selling that house. Should have sold the one we had and that we had had down there for a while. I wish we would have kept that house and not sold it... You know, we listed it. They told us not to list it higher than we listed it. It sold immediately in a couple days. Like, shit, I should have listed it higher,&quot; he said. [43:26 onwards]&quot;I don't know. I just we just got off that house too quickly. I kind of regret that,&quot; he added.Dale Earnhardt Jr. currently lives with his wife and kids on a 300-acre ranch just outside of Mooresville, North Carolina. Dubbed the Dirty Mo acres, he initially met Amy when she helped him renovate the house back in 2009.They soon began dating and got married in 2016. The couple are proud parents to two daughters, Isla Rose, born in 2018, and Nicole Lorraine, born in 2020.Apart from their podcast venture, Earnhardt and Amy also co-founded High Rock Vodka in 2022. The premium 88-proof vodka was initially launched in Florida but later gained traction nationwide.Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife pokes fun of his slow drivingAmy Earnhardt recently shared a lighthearted anecdote about Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s leisurely pace when piloting their golf cart. She joked that their kids often complain about how slow their dad drives despite being a race car drive&quot;When we ride and he's driving, the girls are like, &quot;Dad, why are we going so slow?&quot; They did that yesterday when we went on to feed the swans, and the girls are on the back wanting to go fast. Daddy's a race car driver. We want to go fast. And that's what they think,&quot; she said via X/Dirty Mo Media [0:30 onwards].In their latest episode together, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy had their picks on who'd be the best NASCAR drivers to babysit their daughters. Amy initially chose Danica Patrick but added that Ryan Blaney would also be a good fit due to his calm and patient demeanor.Notably, the Team Penske driver recently shared that he and his wife are expecting their first child later this year.