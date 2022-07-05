"With passion comes frustration" - Bubba Wallace Jr. reiterates need to manage his emotions after Nashville outburst

It is no secret that Bubba Wallace Jr.'s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season has not gone the way he or his team, 23XI Racing, would have anticipated. The 28-year-old Mobile, Alabama native has been one of the most popular characters in the sport, pushing himself and NASCAR out of their comfort zones.

Wallace Jr. kicked off the 2022 season on a high with a second-place finish in the season-opening 64th Daytona 500. He was seen in an emotional state after almost winning one of the most prestigious races in the world. Since then, 17 races have gone by and Wallace Jr. has managed to get into the top 10 once, with his average finishing position at 21.2.

The 23XI Racing driver looked back on his outburst at his team in Nashville during the Ally 400. Starting from P30 after a poor qualifying, Wallace Jr. fought his way through the pack into seventh place, but dropped to P19 due to a loose wheel nut. He explained his outburst on the radio last weekend before the Kwik Trip 250, and said:

“Passion. I want to win, need to win, gotta win. I have a team capable of winning. The car is capable of winning. So, that just creates passion. With passion comes frustration. Just gotta manage it.”

Bubba Wallace Jr. also commented on making amends with his team, saying:

“Heat of the battle. Talked to the team, they understand. Talked to Bootie (crew chief), he understands. He understands the frustration. So, that’s the biggest thing. Outside is always going to have a comment.”

Denny Hamlin's reaction to Bubba Wallace Jr.'s outburst during the Ally 400 at Nashville

23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin also spoke on what he thought of Bubba Wallace Jr.'s reaction towards the team during the Ally 400 in Nashville. Hamlin, who actively drives in the Cup Series himself, said:

“Well, it is (a concern). I mean, you can’t embarrass the race team, that’s for sure. I think he knows where we stand on it. And hopefully, it continues to be better.”

With nine races to go in the regular season before the NASCAR playoffs begin, Wallace Jr. still has the potential to confirm his spot in the playoffs. 12 out of 16 spots are still up for grabs, and a win for Wallace Jr. could instantly uplift him and his team's morale.

