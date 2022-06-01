"I want to leave this sport in a better place than it was when I got in here" - Denny Hamlin working to 'promote change' in NASCAR

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin has been a part of the stock car racing fraternity for over 20 years now. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has been in the limelight not only for his performances on track, but also for his ideas and vision for the sport off track.

The 41-year-old driver started his journey as a team owner back in 2021 when he founded the 23XI Racing team along with basketball legend Michael Jordan. The Mooresville, North Carolina-based outfit managed to win its first race this season. It hasn't always been smooth sailing for the team, however, 23XI Racing, as a brand with drivers Bubba Wallace Jr. and Kurt Busch at the wheel, has managed to make waves in the sport.

Hamlin said the following about his involvement in the sport:

“Listen, I’m working very, very hard to help promote change in the sport for the better. I’m doing my part. I want to leave this sport in a better place than it was when I got in here.”

The Tampa, Florida native has not shyed away from talking about controversial topics that haven't seen change in years in NASCAR. The most recent of these topics came in the form of Hamlin's advocacy for more TV revenue allocation to the teams. Currently, the TV rights deal distributes 25% revenue to the teams, with 65% going to the tracks and the remaining 10% to NASCAR.

It should be noted, however, that most of the tracks on the calendar are now owned by the governing body itself. Thus, the need for change arises in order for the teams to expand, which would ultimately make the sport more popular.

Another example of this change in style of work by the younger teams comes in the form of Kurt Busch's sponsor in Kansas. The No.45 Toyota Camry TRD wore a special livery inspired by a pair of limited edition Nike Air Jordan 2 sneakers. Busch, too, wore a matching firesuit as the primary sponsor for the weekend was the Jordan brand, before clinching his first victory of the 2022 Cup Series season.

Denny Hamlin wins the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin put himself in the best spot to win after a final caution was waved at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The late crash saw a winner crowned in overtime as the 41-year-old fought off a late charge from Kyle Busch to take the checkered flag in P1.

After his last victory, he stands in 17th place in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. Catch Denny Hamlin next weekend at the World Wide Technology Raceway for the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter.

