  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • Wives of NASCAR drivers pray for strength and healing for Tyler Reddick’s infant son Rookie after heart failure scare

Wives of NASCAR drivers pray for strength and healing for Tyler Reddick’s infant son Rookie after heart failure scare

By Dipti Sood
Published Sep 29, 2025 02:16 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race - Source: Getty
Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 The Beast Unleashed Toyota, his wife, Alexa De Leon and son Beau Reddick stand on the grid during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway on November 10, 2024 - Source: Getty

A social media post from Tyler Reddick's wife, Alexa Reddick, revealed that their infant son, Rookie, is in the cardiovascular intensive care unit. The couple’s four-month-old is being treated for heart failure, and Alexa asked for prayers for his recovery.

Ad

She shared the post on Instagram, writing about how her instincts as a mother pushed her to keep searching for answers when doctors did not recognize Rookie’s condition. In her post, Tyler Reddick's wife explained the difficult process of trying to get help for Rookie. She wrote,

“After a run around for months with the pediatrician office I knew what was going on was something bigger. Always trust your mom gut. Our sweet Rookie was showing signs of heart failure that were being missed. Please please pray for this sweet guy that God heals his heart."
Ad
Trending
"With God, Rookie, and his amazing doctors here at Levine’s I believe He can. We are in the cardiovascular ICU while we get some answers and work on improving heart function. I usually don’t share our personal lives but I’m hoping you take the time to pray for him today.”
Ad

She also shared photos of Rookie in the hospital. The post received many supportive messages from other NASCAR drivers’ wives and partners.

Amy Earnhardt, wife of Dale Earnhardt Jr., commented,

“Praying for yall ❤️.”
Amy Earnhardt&#039;s comment under Alexa Reddick&#039;s Instagram post. Source: Instagram, @alexareddick_
Amy Earnhardt's comment under Alexa Reddick's Instagram post. Source: Instagram, @alexareddick_

Jordan Fish, fiancée of Denny Hamlin, wrote,

Ad
“Praying for your sweet baby ❤️🙏 and his mama for strength and comfort. Love you all so much!!”
Jordan Fish&#039;s comment under Alexa Reddick&#039;s Instagram post. Source: Instagram, @alexareddick_
Jordan Fish's comment under Alexa Reddick's Instagram post. Source: Instagram, @alexareddick_

Gianna Tulio, Ryan Blaney’s wife, said,

Ad
“Praying for your baby boy and family 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 sending all my love.”
Gianna Tulio&#039;s comment under Alexa Reddick&#039;s Instagram post. Source: Instagram, @alexareddick_
Gianna Tulio's comment under Alexa Reddick's Instagram post. Source: Instagram, @alexareddick_

McCal Smith, wife of Zane Smith, added,

Ad
“Sending our prayers!!! 🙏🏼❤️.”
McCall Kelly&#039;s comment under Alexa Reddick&#039;s Instagram post. Source: Instagram, @alexareddick_
McCall Kelly's comment under Alexa Reddick's Instagram post. Source: Instagram, @alexareddick_

Tyler Reddick has not yet commented publicly on his son’s situation. On the same day Alexa posted the update, he competed in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, finishing in seventh place.

Ad

Alexa Reddick shares what it is like to support Tyler Reddick through racing challenges

Previously, Alexa Reddick, Tyler Reddick's wife, also spoke about her role in supporting her husband during his racing career. In an interview with Haley Dillon on her YouTube channel, she explained the challenges of being married to a professional driver and how she tries to encourage him after tough weekends.

Ad

She said that motorsports bring both physical exhaustion and mental pressure. When results are disappointing, drivers need support from those closest to them. Alexa said,

“Every weekend when it’s hard, when they’re not having the outcome they want out of their life, right, you have to.. I guess you don’t have to but I always wanted to be there to pick him [Tyler Reddick] up, encourage him, you know, and be that. You want to be that for your family I think you know, as a mother, as a wife,”

Tyler Reddick and Alexa married in July 2024. Their first son, Beau, was born in 2020. Earlier this year, the couple announced they were expecting Rookie, who was born in May.

About the author
Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.

To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.

Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications