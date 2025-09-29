Wives of NASCAR drivers pray for strength and healing for Tyler Reddick’s infant son Rookie after heart failure scare

A social media post from Tyler Reddick's wife, Alexa Reddick, revealed that their infant son, Rookie, is in the cardiovascular intensive care unit. The couple’s four-month-old is being treated for heart failure, and Alexa asked for prayers for his recovery.She shared the post on Instagram, writing about how her instincts as a mother pushed her to keep searching for answers when doctors did not recognize Rookie’s condition. In her post, Tyler Reddick's wife explained the difficult process of trying to get help for Rookie. She wrote,“After a run around for months with the pediatrician office I knew what was going on was something bigger. Always trust your mom gut. Our sweet Rookie was showing signs of heart failure that were being missed. Please please pray for this sweet guy that God heals his heart.&quot;&quot;With God, Rookie, and his amazing doctors here at Levine’s I believe He can. We are in the cardiovascular ICU while we get some answers and work on improving heart function. I usually don’t share our personal lives but I’m hoping you take the time to pray for him today.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe also shared photos of Rookie in the hospital. The post received many supportive messages from other NASCAR drivers’ wives and partners.Amy Earnhardt, wife of Dale Earnhardt Jr., commented,“Praying for yall ❤️.”Amy Earnhardt's comment under Alexa Reddick's Instagram post. Source: Instagram, @alexareddick_Jordan Fish, fiancée of Denny Hamlin, wrote,“Praying for your sweet baby ❤️🙏 and his mama for strength and comfort. Love you all so much!!”Jordan Fish's comment under Alexa Reddick's Instagram post. Source: Instagram, @alexareddick_Gianna Tulio, Ryan Blaney’s wife, said,“Praying for your baby boy and family 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 sending all my love.”Gianna Tulio's comment under Alexa Reddick's Instagram post. Source: Instagram, @alexareddick_McCal Smith, wife of Zane Smith, added,“Sending our prayers!!! 🙏🏼❤️.”McCall Kelly's comment under Alexa Reddick's Instagram post. Source: Instagram, @alexareddick_Tyler Reddick has not yet commented publicly on his son’s situation. On the same day Alexa posted the update, he competed in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, finishing in seventh place.Alexa Reddick shares what it is like to support Tyler Reddick through racing challengesPreviously, Alexa Reddick, Tyler Reddick's wife, also spoke about her role in supporting her husband during his racing career. In an interview with Haley Dillon on her YouTube channel, she explained the challenges of being married to a professional driver and how she tries to encourage him after tough weekends.She said that motorsports bring both physical exhaustion and mental pressure. When results are disappointing, drivers need support from those closest to them. Alexa said,“Every weekend when it’s hard, when they’re not having the outcome they want out of their life, right, you have to.. I guess you don’t have to but I always wanted to be there to pick him [Tyler Reddick] up, encourage him, you know, and be that. You want to be that for your family I think you know, as a mother, as a wife,”Tyler Reddick and Alexa married in July 2024. Their first son, Beau, was born in 2020. Earlier this year, the couple announced they were expecting Rookie, who was born in May.