Wiz Khalifa to perform during race break of NASCAR 2023 opener at Busch Light Clash

NASCAR recently announced that popular American rapper Wiz Khalifa will perform during the race break of the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, the unofficial season-opening event at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The multi-platinum, Grammy, and Golden Globe-nominated artist will perform after the 75th lap of the 150-lap-long Clash that will take place on the 0.25-mile temporary asphalt.

Last year, the LA Clash replaced Daytona’s traditional Busch Light Clash event. It was a huge success as the stock car exhibition racing event attracted a new set of fans. One of the main attractions of The Clash was the pre-race and halftime music shows.

The Trackhouse Racing co-owner and well-known rapper Pitbull performed in the opening show for the race last year during the inaugural Busch Light Clash. There was also an Ice-Cube performance on display during the race break last year.

However, the pre-race performance will be led by Southern California rap brand Cypress Hill, Ice Cube, DJ Skee, Pitbull, and Wiz Khalifa this year.

In a statement, NASCAR’s senior vice president for race development and strategy, Ben Kennedy, said:

“Wiz Khalifa is a gifted and talented performer with a worldwide following. I know the fans will be on their feet during his performance at the Busch Light Clash as we celebrate the beginning of our 75th Anniversary season together.”

Wiz Khalifa promises to "bring the party" at the upcoming NASCAR event

In a statement, the Rolling Papers star promised fans a great performance and party in Los Angeles:

“The cars will bring the noise, and I’ll bring the party. We’re going to have a great time celebrating together at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, and I can’t wait to see everybody there.”

Catch NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 5, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET.

