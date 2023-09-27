Red Bull's technical mastermind Adrian Newey recently opened up about his F1 career as he admitted that not working with Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton was one of the emotional regrets he holds to date.

In his storied career, Newey has worked with F1 legends like Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Alain Prost to name a few, but has not worked with the modern greats of the sport namely Alonso and Hamilton.

Featuring in F1's Beyond the Grid podcast, Adrian Newey revealed not working for Ferrari at Maranello is one of his biggest emotional regrets, but he felt the same about the two contemporary drivers who rose to prominence after he joined Red Bull.

“Emotionally, I guess, to a point Yes,” Newey answered when asked if held any regrets about not joining Ferrari. “But just as, for instance, working with Fernando and Lewis would have been fabulous. But it never happened. It’s just circumstance sometimes, that’s the way it is.”

Before joining Red Bull in 2006, Adrian Newey was the chief architect of McLaren's success in the late 1990s and early 2000s. However, a rift between him and then McLaren team boss Ron Dennis made him jump ship to F1's newest team Red Bull Racing.

If Newey had stayed with the Woking-based squad till 2007, he would have worked with both Lewis Hamilton in his rookie season and Fernando Alonso coming off his title-winning campaigns at Renault.

As Adrian Newey himself admitted, the stars never aligned for him to work with Alonso or Hamilton, as he became busy winning titles with Sebastian Vettel and most recently Max Verstappen.

Aston Martin team principal defends Fernando Alonso's Japanese GP radio outburst

Fernando Alonso has never shied away from speaking his mind over the team radio, as he delivers a blunt assessment of the situation. The Spaniard did the same in the Japanese GP when he pitted early and ended up fighting the quicker Mercedes and Ferraris.

"You've thrown me to the lions by stopping that early," he remarked on the radio.

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack claimed that the passionate comments from the veteran driver serve as a source of motivation for the team.

"I think you can listen to the 20 drivers, and everybody's really hard," Krack was quoted by PlanetSport.com.

"Everybody's passionate. If the driver would not be doing something like that, what driver is it? So, I think, it's fine. For us, we take it as a motivation and it also opens up always a different view of things. So, absolutely fine."

If Aston Martin's downward trend continues, then we might get more of Fernando Alonso's tacky radio comments.