Worrying Phoenix weather news comes in as city experiences its wettest day in months ahead of NASCAR weekend

NASCAR Insider Jeff Gluck took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a weather update of Phoenix Raceway. The city of Phoenix is experiencing its wettest day in months, potentially affecting racing activities ahead of the NASCAR race weekend.

Per KTAR News 92.3 FM, the National Weather Service (NWS) recorded 0.32 inches of rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport by 9:30 a.m. on Friday. It is the wettest day since the government agency recorded 0.33 inches on July 14, 2024.

Gluck posted the report on his X account as NASCAR is scheduled to run Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend.

"Can’t make this up. #NASCAR is in town," Gluck posted on the social media platform X.

While more rain is expected later in the day, NWS meteorologist Katherine Berislavich told KTAR News 92.3 FM that Phoenix would dry out over the weekend.

ARCA Menards Series, a NASCAR subsidiary, will hold its second race of the 2025 season at Phoenix Raceway later in the day at 8:00 p.m. ET. As of this writing, the practice session for the General Tire 150 has been delayed by inclement weather.

With reports of drying out over the weekend, NASCAR's Cup and Xfinity Series races could follow their regular programming. The Shriner Children's 500 (Cup Series) will happen on Sunday, while the GOVX 200 (Xfinity Series) will commence on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is on a two-week break ahead of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway stop next week.

3 NASCAR drivers who can win their first 2025 Cup race at Phoenix

The Shriner Children's 500 is only the fourth race of the 2025 season, which means several drivers are still on the hunt for their first victory this year. Based on NASCAR's power rankings, the top three winless drivers who have a chance to win at Phoenix Raceway are Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliott.

Reddick and Blaney haven't won a race at Phoenix Raceway. However, the latter secured his first NASCAR championship around the 1.0-mile in 2023 after finishing second behind Ross Chastain, who wasn't a title contender.

Chase Elliott, meanwhile, once won on the Arizona-based oval track in 2020 and bagged his first championship.

Chase Elliott driving the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro at Phoenix Raceway in 2020 - Source: Imagn

The drivers make up three of the top five spots in the standings. The other two drivers are William Byron and Christopher Bell, both of whom have already won a race this season.

The Shriner Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway is scheduled for March 9 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The 312-lap oval race will be live on FS1 for TV coverage.

